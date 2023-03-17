Hidden code reveals Video Unblur for the upcoming Pixel 8 series and a new video editing feature



When Google released the Pixel 6 series in 2021 it introduced a feature called Face Unblur that could clear up a photo that was ruined by the movement of the subject's face while the image was being snapped. With the Google Tensor 2 chip inside the Pixel 7 line, Google raised the stakes by offering Photo Unblur as an exclusive to the 2022 flagships which could take any blurry photo snapped with any camera and "repair it" using the AI and Machine Learning capabilities of the SoC.





To use Face Unblur or Photo Unblur, select a photo from the Google Photos app that you want to "repair." Open the photo and tap on Edit at the bottom of the screen. Next, toward the bottom is a carousel of options. Tap on Tools and then press Unblur. If Unblur doesn't appear, the feature is unable to work with that specific image.



Code found in the latest version of a Play Store app reveals a couple of new video-related features for the Pixel 8







So what does Google have in mind for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, both of which should be released during the fourth quarter of this year. The company has gone from Face Unblur to Photo Unblur and with the next-generation Tensor 3 chip under the hoods of the 2023 flagships we could see Video Unblur according to 9to5Google . The latter found code hidden inside the latest version of a certain app listed in the Play Store.









Video Unblur would allow the AI and Machine Learning capabilities of the Tensor 3 chip to fix blurry segments on a video stored in the Google Photos app. The Tensor 3 is believed to be a modified Exynos 2300 chipset which makes sense considering that the first-gen Google Tensor chip was a modified Exynos 2100 SoC, and the currently employed Tensor 2 is a modified Exynos 2200 chipset.







While 9to5Google was able to "forcibly enable" the UI for Video Unblur, the feature currently doesn't work. But that's to be expected at this stage, especially if the feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 8 series. Also discovered were some new editing effects that can be added to videos. When editing a video, a tab called Overlay will appear that when tapped will offer 14 effects that can be used. These are:





After School

B&W

Chromatic

Forward

Glassy

Golden

Moire

Multiply

Polaroid

Rainbow Rays

Reflect

RGB Pulse

Super 8

VHS





Like it was able to do with Video Unblur, 9to5Google did enable the UIs for these effects but none of them were functional. Keep in mind that just because these codes were discovered and the UIs enabled, it doesn't mean that Google will definitely add these features to the Pixel 8 series or any future or past Pixel model. But we wouldn't be surprised to see Video Unblur and Overlays start off as Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro exclusives.



Renders of the Pixel 8 Pro show that the curved screen is no more







We recently passed along renders of the Pixel 8 Pro showing that the phone will sport a flat 6.7-inch display while the Pixel 8 screen will weigh in at 6.2 inches. Some Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro users have complained about the curved screen on those models and it looks like Google heard what its customers were saying. Now the next step would be for Google to add an ultrasonic under-screen fingerprint scanner and improve the battery life and charging speed of the two new upcoming high-end Pixel models.









There is a chance that we could learn more about the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro during the Google I/O 2023 developer conference which will be held May 10th. There are already rumors that the mid-range Pixel 7a and the Pixel Fold will both be officially introduced during the event with an eye toward an early third quarter release. Google is also supposed to release the Pixel Tablet this year as the Pixel ecosystem continues to expand.

