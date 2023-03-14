New Pixel 8 Pro leaked renders and specs reveal major design tweak that fans have been requesting





One of the most talked about, and leaked, of Google's products this year has been the highly anticipated Pixel Fold, as it represents the company's entry into the foldables market directly in competition with Samsung. However, there are two other products that are expected to be launched this year that haven't gotten as much attention: The Pixel 7a and the Pixel 8 series smartphones.













As seen in the renders above, the images reveal a sleeker, rounder design than its predecessor. Further, the camera module has undergone a major overhaul, with all three lenses now being combined into a single oval cutout.





A new sensor has also been added to the area just below the flash, but its purpose is currently unclear. The assumption is that it might be a macro or depth sensor, or even a new type of sensor we are not expecting.





Pixel smartphone fans have long been requesting that the display for the Pro line match that of the regular non-Pro by adopting a flat design, rather than a curved one like the one on the Pixel 7 Pro. If the leaks prove correct, it looks like the Pixel 8 Pro will have just that, a flat 6.52 inch display. This may be the one tidbit that will most likely nudge Pixel users towards going with a Pixel 8 Pro, rather than a regular Pixel 8, or vice-versa for those that prefer smaller phones but always suffered from the "fear of missing out" on the Pro features.





The renders also reveal a centered punch-hole selfie camera and a thickness of approximately 12 millimeters, when measured with the camera bump included. The device is said to measure 162.6×76.5×8.7mm overall, with the screen's dimensions tweaked to produce rounded edges, resulting in a significantly reduced footprint.





The bottom edge houses the USB Type-C port and the speakers, while the upper edge is left empty. Aside from the Google logo on the rear, the power switch and volume rocker are found on the right side. The SIM card slot is on the left side of the device.





Just as last year, a new generation of the Google Tensor SoC will be at the heart of the new Pixel lineup, along with other high-end components. The Google Tensor G3 chipset, believed to be used in the forthcoming Pixel 8 Pro, is reportedly built on the unannounced Samsung Exynos 2300 CPU and makes use of Samsung's 3nm node technology. Google's existing Tensor G2 chipset is based on 5nm technology, so upgrading to the newer Tensor G3 chipset may improve speed while also reducing power consumption.

Fans of Google's lineup of Pixel devices everywhere are anxiously waiting on Google I/O, the company's annual developers' conference which is scheduled to take place on May 10th this year. Although normally, this conference is reserved for software announcements and developer workshops, Google set a precedence last year by using the event to tease several new hardware products such as the Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Buds Pro, and the Pixel Watch. Now that we've gotten a taste for getting these hardware teases directly from Google, we expect them to follow suit and do the same thing at this year's conference.