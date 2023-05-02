Google Pixel 7a appears on Geekbench confirming the specs we already knew

It is officially May and the countdown has begun for Google I/O, Android 14, and all the hardware devices that we expect will be announced at that event. Although maybe not the most exciting, but definitely interesting, product announcement we are looking forward to is the Google Pixel 7a —the company's new mid-ranger following the already successful Pixel 6a.





As we get closer to May 10th, leaks to everything pertaining to the Pixel 7a are ramping up, and this week has been no exception. A listing for the device was spotted on Geekbench over the weekend, confirming many of the specs that have been previously leaked.





First off, the specs confirm that the Tensor G2 SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 2.85GHz, powers the Pixel 7a. The system-on-chip (SoC) contains two cores running at 2.35 GHz and four cores running at 1.8 GHz. Alongside it, you will find a Mali-G710 graphics processing unit (GPU).





The Geekbench listing that was found (spotted by MySmartPrice ) matches previous leaks where the device was said to ship with 8GB of RAM. This is also corroborated by the Google marketing materials that showed up today showing more details on the configuration and colors it will be available in.



