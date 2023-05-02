Google Pixel 7a appears on Geekbench confirming the specs we already knew
It is officially May and the countdown has begun for Google I/O, Android 14, and all the hardware devices that we expect will be announced at that event. Although maybe not the most exciting, but definitely interesting, product announcement we are looking forward to is the Google Pixel 7a —the company's new mid-ranger following the already successful Pixel 6a.
As we get closer to May 10th, leaks to everything pertaining to the Pixel 7a are ramping up, and this week has been no exception. A listing for the device was spotted on Geekbench over the weekend, confirming many of the specs that have been previously leaked.
First off, the specs confirm that the Tensor G2 SoC, with a maximum clock speed of 2.85GHz, powers the Pixel 7a. The system-on-chip (SoC) contains two cores running at 2.35 GHz and four cores running at 1.8 GHz. Alongside it, you will find a Mali-G710 graphics processing unit (GPU).
The Geekbench listing that was found (spotted by MySmartPrice) matches previous leaks where the device was said to ship with 8GB of RAM. This is also corroborated by the Google marketing materials that showed up today showing more details on the configuration and colors it will be available in.
As far as performance, the Pixel 7a scored 1380 and 3071 in Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, suggesting that the device will indeed be a mid-ranger, as those scores are similar to the performance of other mid-range smartphones in the market.
Considering these specs and the recent increase in pricing for the Google A-Series phones, there is controversy as to whether the increase is justified. There is even talk about this perhaps being Google's last mid-ranger as the specs are closer to a full Pixel 7/8, and thus leaving no room in the middle to justify a "budget" device.
However, the Google Pixel 7a seems to be a mid-range smartphone that will offer decent performance and features. It is expected to compete with other mid-range smartphones in the market such as the Samsung Galaxy A54. The Google Pixel 7a is expected to be officially announced during Google I/O on May 10th and available to order immediately after the event.
