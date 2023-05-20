New budget champ Pixel 7a gets first cash discount at Amazon

Google is a pro at making budget flagships and since Apple and Samsung aren't exactly reliable when it comes to stripped-down premium phones, Pixel a series phones are pretty much your only option if you want a high-end experience at a low price. The company's latest upper midrange phone, the Pixel 7a , is one of its best phones to date. It already offers a lot for the price and right now, it's an even better deal as Amazon has it on sale.





Google's Pixel a series phones consistently made trade-offs, prioritizing either a flagship-level camera or a premium chip. That was necessary to keep the price down. This year is different though. The Pixel 7a not only flaunts a top-tier chip, but it also features new cameras and a couple of other features normally reserved for pricey phones.





Pixel 7a 8GB 128GB 6.1 inches OLED 90Hz screen | Google Tensor G2 chip | 64MP+13MP rear cameras | 13MP front facing camera | 4,385mAh battery $50 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





The device has a vivid 6.1-inches screen with a high refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth scrolling. It has the Pixel 7's Tensor G2 under the hood so the performance is on par with flagship phones. The chip is mated with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.





The dual rear camera array has a 64MP main shooter and a 13MP ultrawide sensor. The Pixel 6a was no slouch when it came to photography and the Pixel 7a is even better. It captures detailed photos across all lighting conditions.





The phone packs a 4,385mAh battery and unlike previous budget Pixel phones, it also supports wireless charging. It supports Face Unlock and also has a fingerprint scanner. You also get Pixel-exclusive features and five years of software support.





The Pixel 7a costs $499, which is a reasonable price for a phone with best-in-class cameras and a flagship chip. The phone was released some days ago and discounts so far either came in the form of gift cards or required you to dance to a carrier's tune.





If you were waiting for a simple cash discount, Amazon has knocked the Pixel 7a's price down by $50. All you have to do is apply a $50 coupon. The discount will show up during checkout.