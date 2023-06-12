Amazon's stellar Pixel 7a launch deal quietly returns

With the Pixel 7a, Google brings a high-end experience to an affordable phone. The Pixel 6a was already a great budget handset but the Pixel 7a goes a step further by adding even more features that were so far reserved for pricey phones. At $499, the phone is already one of the best mid-range phones out there, and currently, Amazon is handing out a free gift card with it.





The Pixel 7a is a compact and durable phone. Its 6.1 inches OLED screen has a refresh rate of 90Hz for silky scrolling and smooth gameplay.





Pixel 7a 8GB 128GB 6.1 inches OLED 90Hz screen | Tensor G2 chip | 64MP + 13MP rear cameras | 4,385mAh battery | Wireless charging | Face Unlock Gift Buy at Amazon





It has the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro's Tensor G2 under the hood so performance is on par with flagship phones. It has 8GB of RAM so everything is snappy and responsive.





The device's camera system is in some ways better than the one on the more expensive Pixel 7. The main camera is 64MP and the ultrawide snapper is 13MP. It takes detailed, well-exposed, and punchy photos which don't look oversaturated. The camera churns out great photos in all sorts of circumstances. The phone has a higher-resolution front camera than the Pixel 7.





It packs a 4,385mAh battery and is the first a series phone with wireless charging.





Basically, the Pixel 7a nearly has all the features that other smartphone makers only include with pricey $799 and up phones such as a premium chipset, high refresh rate, wireless charging, and stellar cameras.





The price is already very reasonable and right now, it makes even more sense to buy the phone as Amazon is giving away a gift card worth $50. This essentially knocks the price down to $449.





The phone will be supported by Google for five years so you will be able to use it for a long time. Other noteworthy features include Face Unlock (in addition to an in-screen fingerprint scanner) and all the great AI features that make Google's flagships stand out such as Direct My Call, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur.