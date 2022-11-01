 Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely - PhoneArena
Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely

Android Google
Google's Pixel 7 Pro passes exhaustive durability test but only barely
If you've ever passed an exam by the smallest of margins after disregarding a certain academic discipline or focusing on the wrong learning material, you'll probably empathize with the Pixel 7 Pro's durability issues discovered and highlighted in a new JerryRigEverything video.

Although we can't say Google focused on the "wrong" things by refining the already premium design of its 2021 flagship and improving both the software experience and processing power for this year's undeniably eye-catching stock Android 6.7-incher, it's pretty clear that the search giant paid little to no attention to scratch and bend resistance during the 7 Pro's development process.

Just as popular YouTuber and professional smartphone torturer Zack Nelson appears to have anticipated, the large and decidedly conspicuous all-metal glossy camera module on the back of the Pixel 7 Pro is unnervingly easy to scratch.


We're talking about a situation in which Google may as well ship the handset with a pre-installed protective cover. Unfortunately, that's obviously not the case (pun intended) at the moment, so don't be surprised if your hot new Pixel 7 Pro instead comes pre-scratched right out the box.

What's even worse is that the entire rear panel seems unusually susceptible to (cosmetic) damage from sharp objects like razor blades, and if you're still not convinced you absolutely need to put a case on this bad boy immediately after you buy it, the results of Nelson's famous (and infamous) bend test are also quite worrying.

While the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't snap in half like a twig, cracker, the Nexus 6P, or the OnePlus 10 Pro under the pressure of two human hands, its long-term durability might prove to be one or two steps behind what the Pixel 6 Pro and even the budget-friendly Pixel 6a can offer.

That's because the new ultra-high-end phone does flex quite a bit more than anticipated, almost certainly losing its water resistance and remaining decidedly crooked after just a couple of bend attempts. While you can obviously never really know how much pressure is exerted during such unscientific experiments, it's quite clear that the Pixel 7 Pro is simply not as well-built as some of its direct rivals (and relatives), requiring particularly close care in order to survive a "normal" life cycle of two or three years.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless