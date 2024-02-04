The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Recently, Walmart has been landing rather impressive discounts on hot tech items. One of them, released a few days ago, was an irresistible markdown on the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage. But now, the merchant has prepared something even more astonishing – a record-high price cut on the Pixel 7 in Obsidian.

If you are quick enough to pull the trigger on this exciting proposal, you can get the 128GB model at 43% off its MSPR of $599. In case you’re wondering, this equates to $255 in savings and lands one of the best Android phones under the $350 mark!

What’s not to like about this Google Pixel phone at that price? It ticks all the boxes you could possibly want – a great display, reasonably good performance, a top-notch camera, and plenty of battery life. At that price, the device is a steal!

For context, this puppy sports a beautiful 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED screen with 60-90Hz refresh rates. While you definitely shouldn’t expect to be blown away by its visuals, the phone gives you all the screen you need at that price!

The Walmart bestseller gets its power by none other than the Tensor G2 chipset. That’s the same processor that hums under the Pixel 7 Pro’s hood, which gives you a buttery smooth performance.

As for the camera, the Pixel 7 uses a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, complemented by a 10.8MP selfie camera. Overall, photos taken with this Android handset look awesome, and you can check out our camera samples for more details. You also have a feature-rich camera app to help you turn any photo into a masterpiece.

Completing the package is a 4,355mAh battery that can last a tad over nine hours of nonstop video streaming or almost 14 hours of web browsing. When the juice runs out, you can use a 30W charger to replenish it back to 100% in no time!

