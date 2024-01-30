Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Did you know you can now get one of the best Samsung tablets for less than $650? No, we’re not talking about some old and forgotten Galaxy Tab S model that probably isn’t even supported any longer. On the contrary, we’re speaking of a super awesome deal we found on the Galaxy Tab S9 at Walmart. The offer was first available a few months back, but it's now returning with a bang. And guess what, the discount is even better than before! 

Right at this very moment, you can get the top Samsung tablet with 256GB of internal storage space for just $645, meaning you get to save $125 on this top-notch device. Now, given that the 256GB model would retail for as much as $939 when it first came out, we’d say the Walmart discount is impressive at the very least. If you agree, be our guest and pull the trigger on this deal!

You can now get the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 at an incredible price from Walmart. The tablet, which was initially selling for as much as $939 when it first came out, can now be yours for just $645 at Walmart, thanks to this super cool deal, so make sure you take advantage while you still can.
The Galaxy Tab S9 may not be the most buffed-up member of its tablet family, but it packs a punch nonetheless! In fact, this bad boy rivals many of the best Android tablets with its durable and sleek design, incredible display, and plenty of raw horsepower. Let’s dive a little deeper into its specs sheet to find out just how good this puppy is.

Firstly, the Tab S9 sports, expectedly, a gorgeous 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with buttery-smooth refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Expect nothing short of super intense colors and extra crisp imagery.

It’s not just about how things look on this tablet – the slate offers plenty of horsepower with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. So, whether you’re into gaming, streaming, or intend to use it just for work, know that it shouldn’t disappoint you one bit with its performance.

Designed to push the boundaries of tablet experience, the Tab S9 gives you a laptop-like experience in a jiffy with the DeX Multitasking mode. It enables you to multitask extensively on your tablet without having to connect it to an external monitor.

As for the battery, the Galaxy slate features an 8,400mAh battery, which we’ve measured to last almost 6.5 hours of video streaming and over eight hours of web browsing. When the battery dies, you get 45W wired charging to replenish it as quickly as possible.

