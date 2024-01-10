The Pixel 7 is currently £150 more budget-friendly on Amazon UK; save on one now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you are in the market for a new Pixel phone, you are probably gunning for either the Pixel 8 or its bigger brother, the Pixel 8 Pro. After all, these are Google's latest and greatest phones, so it makes sense to go for one of these bad boys. However, if you want to save a little bit of cash and don't need the latest Tensor chip under the hood, the Pixel 7 is currently the phone to go for, particularly if you are located in the UK.
With Google's AI-powered Tensor G2 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 delivers great performance and can deal with heavy apps and demanding games without any issues.
As for battery life, the Pixel 7 packs a 4,355mAh power cell, which should be able to get you through the day without any pit stops for refueling. Additionally, the phone can recharge its battery to 50% in just 30 minutes when using a 30W charger.
The Pixel 7 may be an older model, but it's still worth the money, especially now that it's enjoying that sweet price cut on Amazon UK. So don't waste any more time and snag your Pixel 7 through this deal now!
Amazon UK is currently selling the 128GB version of the Pixel 7 in Obsidian for 25% of its price. Converted into cash, it appears that the percentage will translate into sweet savings of £150 if you capitalize on this deal while you still can.
Furthermore, being a Pixel phone, the Pixel 7 comes with Google's software magic and takes amazing photos with its 50 MP main camera and a 10.8 MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, both cameras can capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps.
