Google Pixel 6's swan song: a bittersweet farewell to Android updates
The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are reaching the end of the line for major Android updates. Android 15, set to roll out in October, will be their last hurrah, and it's a bittersweet moment for owners of these once-flagship devices. The Pixel 6 series launched with high hopes, but they haven't been without their fair share of issues. Let's take a closer look at the problems that have plagued these phones, and consider what the end of updates might mean for their future.
One of the most persistent complaints about the Pixel 6 series has been its finicky fingerprint sensor. Many users have reported issues with its reliability, from slow recognition to outright failures. Google has tried to address these issues with software updates, but the problem hasn't been entirely resolved. The lack of a reliable biometric unlock method is a significant inconvenience for many users.
Another major headache for Pixel 6 owners has been inconsistent battery life. While some users have reported decent battery performance, others have struggled with rapid drain and shorter-than-expected screen-on times. Google has attempted to optimize battery usage with software tweaks, but the results have been mixed. Inconsistent battery life can be frustrating, especially for power users who rely on their phones throughout the day.
Google Pixel 6 | Image credit — PhoneArena
