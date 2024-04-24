The top-notch JBL Tour PRO+ are 50% off and offer great sound and ANC for less than $100

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Hunting for great-sounding earbuds with only $100 to spare may be discouraging, we know. Typically, earphones that offer amazing sound cost well above $100. As for those that fit the budget, their audio quality is just meh.

However, it appears that Lady Luck has seen your desire to up your listening without breaking the bank, as you can currently get pro-grade earbuds that fit the bill perfectly.

Amazon is selling the premium JBL Tour PRO+ for $100 off their price, allowing you to snag a pair at a gorgeous 50% discount. But given that this offer has been available for a few weeks, you should hurry up and get a pair now by tapping the deal button below.

JBL Tour PRO+: Now 50% OFF on Amazon!

Get a pair of premium JBL Tour PRO+ for 50% off their price on Amazon. The earbuds deliver good sound and come with a capable ANC. Furthermore, they offer up to 32 hours of listening time and their case supports wireless charging. Right now, these bad boys can be yours for less than $100, so act fast and snag a pair today!
$100 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that we've seen better offers on the JBL Tour PRO+ in the past. For instance, they were discounted by 65% at Woot in February, allowing deal hunters to save $130 and get a pair for just $70. Nevertheless, Amazon's current deal is also pretty awesome, as the earbuds are a steal even at their current price.

Being pro-grade earbuds, these bad boys offer impressive audio quality with a strong bass. Furthermore, you can easily tailor their sound to your liking through the e EQ functionality in their companion JBL app. They also feature a capable ANC, effectively damping low-frequency sounds like air conditioner hum, but it's less effective against car honks and other high-frequency noises. Additionally, these earbuds support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Their battery life is also top-notch. On their own, they deliver up to 6 hours of playtime with their ANC on and up to 8 hours with it off. With the case, their battery life extends to up to 32 hours. Moreover, the case can be charged wirelessly for even greater convenience.

Overall, the JBL Tour PRO+ are excellent earbuds, especially at their current price. So, don't hesitate; grab a pair for less through this deal today!
