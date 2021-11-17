Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line

Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While the Google Pixel 6 series has suffered through some bugs, Google has already started sending out software updates to exterminate them. For example, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were both making random phone calls to numbers in the user's contacts list along with calls to emergency number 9-1-1. A Pixel community manager wrote on Reddit, "Thank you for your patience and bug reports. We have rolled out a fix, please update to the latest version of Google App (12.43.18 or higher) in the Play Store."
Surprise update for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was made to fix bugs with the in-display fingerprint scanner
Today, Google started to take care of the beleaguered in-display fingerprint scanner which was accused by some users of being a laggard. Others complained that the fingerprint scanner was unlocking phones using unregistered fingerprints and that the biometric reader was shutting down after the phone ran out of battery life requiring a factory reset to turn it back on.
The other day we told you about two updates that were disseminated for the Pixel 6 line, one for Verizon locked phones and the other for global variants. None of the updates had a changelist and we came to the conclusion that the updates were pushed out to fix some of the Pixel 6 series bugs. Well here is what we now know. The update, known as Software Update 1, was released to Verizon Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users yesterday and the carrier says that it "improves the performance of your device's fingerprint sensor."
Pick up your new Google 6 or Google Pixel 6 Pro from Verizon
Some complained about how slow the update took to complete. But the reason, according to a Reddit post, is that "what takes forever is optimizing all your apps. They used to do this after the reboot, but that meant you couldn't use your phone for 20+ minutes on the first reboot. Updates are slower now than they used to be, but less of that time is spent with your phone sitting there like a brick."
Verizon wants you to hook your phone up with a Wi-Fi signal or a strong Verizon cellular signal before starting the update
Before you download the update, Verizon wants you to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network or a strong Verizon cellular signal. And before starting the update, make
sure that your battery is fully charged.