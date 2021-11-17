Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Surprise update for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was made to fix bugs with the in-display fingerprint scanner









Today, Google started to take care of the beleaguered in-display fingerprint scanner which was accused by some users of being a laggard. Others complained that the fingerprint scanner was unlocking phones using unregistered fingerprints and that the biometric reader was shutting down after the phone ran out of battery life requiring a factory reset to turn it back on.





The other day we told you about two updates that were disseminated for the Pixel 6 line, one for Verizon locked phones and the other for global variants. None of the updates had a changelist and we came to the conclusion that the updates were pushed out to fix some of the Pixel 6 series bugs. Well here is what we now know. The update, known as Software Update 1 , was released to Verizon Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users yesterday and the carrier says that it "improves the performance of your device's fingerprint sensor."





We were originally told that the updates contained the November security update but now it turns out that the October security update was the one that came along for the ride. The software version number is SD1A.210817.037.A1. Many Pixel 6 series users left very favorable opinions of the update with one stating that "I just unlocked my phone 20 straight times with the fingerprint sensor without any hiccups. Hope it keeps up this way. Also worked smooth in my banking apps."

Some complained about how slow the update took to complete. But the reason, according to a Reddit post, is that "what takes forever is optimizing all your apps. They used to do this after the reboot, but that meant you couldn't use your phone for 20+ minutes on the first reboot. Updates are slower now than they used to be, but less of that time is spent with your phone sitting there like a brick."





To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update .



Verizon wants you to hook your phone up with a Wi-Fi signal or a strong Verizon cellular signal before starting the update







Before you download the update, Verizon wants you to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network or a strong Verizon cellular signal. And before starting the update, make sure that your battery is fully charged.

sure that your battery is fully charged.

