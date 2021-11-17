Notification Center

Verizon Android Software updates Google 5G

Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line

Alan Friedman
0
Google drops update to fix fingerprint issues on 5G Pixel 6 line
While the Google Pixel 6 series has suffered through some bugs, Google has already started sending out software updates to exterminate them. For example, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were both making random phone calls to numbers in the user's contacts list along with calls to emergency number 9-1-1. A Pixel community manager wrote on Reddit, "Thank you for your patience and bug reports. We have rolled out a fix, please update to the latest version of Google App (12.43.18 or higher) in the Play Store."

Surprise update for the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro was made to fix bugs with the in-display fingerprint scanner


Today, Google started to take care of the beleaguered in-display fingerprint scanner which was accused by some users of being a laggard. Others complained that the fingerprint scanner was unlocking phones using unregistered fingerprints and that the biometric reader was shutting down after the phone ran out of battery life requiring a factory reset to turn it back on.

The other day we told you about two updates that were disseminated for the Pixel 6 line, one for Verizon locked phones and the other for global variants. None of the updates had a changelist and we came to the conclusion that the updates were pushed out to fix some of the Pixel 6 series bugs. Well here is what we now know. The update, known as Software Update 1, was released to Verizon Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users yesterday and the carrier says that it "improves the performance of your device's fingerprint sensor."

We were originally told that the updates contained the November security update but now it turns out that the October security update was the one that came along for the ride. The software version number is SD1A.210817.037.A1. Many Pixel 6 series users left very favorable opinions of the update with one stating that "I just unlocked my phone 20 straight times with the fingerprint sensor without any hiccups. Hope it keeps up this way. Also worked smooth in my banking apps."

Some complained about how slow the update took to complete. But the reason, according to a Reddit post, is that "what takes forever is optimizing all your apps. They used to do this after the reboot, but that meant you couldn't use your phone for 20+ minutes on the first reboot. Updates are slower now than they used to be, but less of that time is spent with your phone sitting there like a brick."

To update your Pixel, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

Verizon wants you to hook your phone up with a Wi-Fi signal or a strong Verizon cellular signal before starting the update


Before you download the update, Verizon wants you to connect your device to a Wi-Fi network or a strong Verizon cellular signal. And before starting the update, make
sure that your battery is fully charged.

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile 50%off $370 Special AT&T 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $800off $140 Special AT&T 78%off $200 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless