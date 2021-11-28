Some 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models have problems charging

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 users are having issues charging their phones using third-party chargers









At least one update made matters worse by removing the Magic Eraser feature on some Pixel 6 series handsets . With the Magic Eraser, users can remove unwanted "distractions" from a photograph and the feature has been heavily promoted by Google for the Pixel 6 lineup. And now a new bug has surfaced that will require Google's attention.





According to several Reddit users, some Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners trying to charge their new handset with older or third-party chargers are not able to do so. What makes this a bigger problem is that Google, like Apple, Samsung, and other phone manufacturers, no longer includes a charger in the box with their new phones. Some conspiracy types will say that Google had arranged this to force users to buy its 30W USB charger for $30.





Some of the complaints specifically mention Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users' inability to charge their phones using a car charger while others said that the device won't even charge when using the OG Pixel Stand and the sequel. One user had no charging issues for the first 10 days until it stopped working. He ended up sending his unit back and is waiting to see if this is a Pixel-wide problem or, as he puts it, "a one-off."





Sorry to say that this appears to be a problem affecting many other owners besides him. On the Pixel community forum , a Pixel 6 owner with the handle "Alexandru Dumitrache 245" wrote, "Just got the device and plugged it into my generic cable/charger that I was using until today to charge any other USB type C device I've used so far. Nothing happens. No charge, no warning, no nothing. It's like it's not connected."





He continues, "I went further and tried many other chargers/cables I have around my home. NONE of them worked. I finally plugged the Pixel 6 original cable to my wife's iPhone charger, and it started charging. Complete disappointment."





And when he went to his cat to test the car chargers, they failed to charge the device as well. As Alexandru puts it, "It's the most ridiculous thing I have ever seen in my life. If for some reason Google decided that their phone will only charge with the combination of their original cable/charger, I am going to return it ASAP. I've got like 20 chargers, a couple in every room, I am not going to replace them all just because I changed my phone."



Using a PD (power delivery) charger is one workaround







The same Pixel owner wrote an update on the forum pointing out that he ended up spending just under £100 to purchase a pair of wall chargers, a 20000mAh power bank, and three new cables all using the PD technology. But there is some irony here as he writes, "So yeah Google sold me a phone made of 30% recycled aluminum, but forced me to throw away 100 times its weight in electronics that are no use for it. All of this wouldn't be an issue if they were not bragging about being environmentally friendly lol."

Buy your Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro now!



The best solution is to purchase a charger from Google or try a third-party PD (power delivery) charger. These do not use the USB-A to USB-C cables and instead use USB-C to USB-C. PD chargers deliver faster-charging speeds.







Some users are reporting that even though they can get a third-party charger to work on their new Pixels, the charging speed is very slow.

