Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 Ultra Unlocked from $599.99 with a trade-in!

 View
T-Mobile Verizon Samsung Google 5G

Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G network speed tests on T-Mobile and Verizon

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G network speed tests on T-Mobile and Verizon
Google outed a unique Pixel 6 series that is not only powered by a homebrew Tensor chipset that makes it the only phone in the US whose 5G connectivity is provided by a Samsung Exynos modem. 

The Exynos 5123b modem specs are few and far between, but Google has probably undergone the same process of tailor ordering and carrier network testing with it as Samsung and Apple do with Qualcomm's X60 modem in their newest S21 and iPhone 13 series

Qualcomm, however, offers unsurpassed modem architecture, band filtering and carrier aggregation technology, as it recently demonstrated for the umpteenth time during its Technology Summit keynote. Thus, it would be interesting to compare how the Pixel 6 series fares against the king in 5G connectivity speeds, Samsung's S21 series. 

This is exactly what storied network analyst Sascha Segan from PCMag has done, pitting the Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra T-Mobile and Verizon connectivity, here are the key findings: 

  • The verdict? Almost any way you cut it, the Galaxy S21 series did better than the Pixel at capturing 4G LTE signal. In all situations the S21 side-by-side reported better signal strength, generally between 2-5dBm.
  • When the Pixel is on 5G, it doesn't report 4G signal strength properly. It does, however, often report a signal strength called NRRSRP, which we see in the non-standalone contexts in 5G today.
  • The biggest differences appeared on Verizon mmWave, where the Pixel 6 Pro struggled to make it much over 1Gbps where the S21 approached or broke 2Gbps.

The caveat, however, is that the tests were done in a dense urban area like New York, whereas the Pixel 6 Pro performed better the lower the bands got. On Verizon's superfast mmWave 5G network the speed difference was almost double, while on T-Mobile's "Ultra Capacity" 5G network that uses Sprint's mid-bands the S21 Ultra won in 6 out of 7 tests. When it comes to slow low-band 5G, the one with the farthest range, the Pixel 6 Pro seemed to provide a more stable connection.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile 100%off $0 Special AT&T $100off $700 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Review
9.0
User reviews
10.0
100%off $0 Special T-Mobile $800off $140 Special AT&T 78%off $200 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 11.1 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5003 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Boost Mobile wants to 'crush the carriers' with these ultra-affordable new plans
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Boost Mobile wants to 'crush the carriers' with these ultra-affordable new plans
Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Get an eyeful of these new emojis that could arrive in 2022
The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is out of this planet
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
The ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Aerospace Edition is out of this planet
Replacing your iPhone 13 display no longer risks breaking Face ID on latest iOS beta
by Rado Minkov,  1
Replacing your iPhone 13 display no longer risks breaking Face ID on latest iOS beta
AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch
by Iskra Petrova,  0
AR/VR company claims Meta infringed its patent for a glove that allows users to feel VR objects by touch
Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs
by Mariyan Slavov,  3
Huawei looking to trick the US trade ban by licensing smartphone designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless