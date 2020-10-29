A high-end Google Pixel phone may arrive earlier than expected
The rumor comes from respected leaker Max Weinbach, who suggests we take it with a huge dose of salt. Apparently, Google is planning to release its next flagship smartphone, supposedly the Pixel 6, in March next year.
This is the biggest rumor I've heard in ages, and I mean this is an unsubstantiated rumor I've heard from like 2 people so absolutely don't believe it, but apparently there's a true flagship Pixel coming out in like March 2021.— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 29, 2020
Again, unsubstantiated rumor.
This is at odds with a leaked Android document that emerged in August. According to it, Google will release two Pixel 6 models and a foldable phone in Q4 2021. This makes sense, as the company traditionally releases premium models in October.
The same document also said that the Pixel 5a would be unveiled in Q2 2021.
Google is apparently working on a mobile chip
The Pixel 6 will likely be powered by a proprietary Google chip. The SoC will apparently be made using Samsung's 5nm process. The company reportedly received the first working version of the chipset back in August.
Quite recently, Google revealed its first 5G-ready handsets, the Pixel 4a (5G) and the Pixel 5, both of which are powered by the midtier Snapdragon 765G SoC. The LTE-only Pixel 4a was launched in August.
The company has apparently set a modest sales target for its new lineup.