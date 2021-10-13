Google Pixel 6 Pro camera repair manual and new benchmarks tip good and bad news









If the camera or logic board needs to be replaced, you need to use a "GEO" camera module provided to Authorized Service Providers; this module is different from the production camera module that is paired to the original logic board.

The "GEO" module needs to be "calibrated" to the device's logic board with vendor-exclusive calibration software. As of writing, 2021-10-10, this software hasn't leaked anywhere publicly and it's unclear if the modules are calibrated by the vendor pre-shipping to the ASP or are calibrated by the ASPs themselves during the repair.







What all of this means is that the Pixel 6 Pro camera may be individually calibrated in the factory akin to what some manufacturers like OnePlus, Oppo, Apple, or Samsung do with their award-winning per-unit display calibration.









Custom Pixel 6 Pro camera and the Right to Repair act





At least for those manufacturers which put the extra money and effort to do it, that is, and Google now seems to be one of them as far as the camera on the Pixel 6 Pro is concerned. It has to as not only does it have proprietary computational photography algorithms but now also a proprietary Tensor chipset and image processor, too.





Just like Apple which also does individual calibration and a camera or display replacement would properly work only in its authorized centers. Otherwise, you risk small inconveniences like Face ID not working if you put a third-party display in an independent repair shop, for instance.









Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro Tensor processor benchmark score





We already know quite a lot about the Google Pixel 6 Pro specs as well as those of its smaller sibling the Pixel 6, and one of the most interesting leaked details are of Google's homebrew Tensor chipset core counts and clock frequencies - 2x 2.8GHz X1, 2x 2.25GHz A78, and 4x 1.8GHz A55 cores with ARM Mali-G78 GPU.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up