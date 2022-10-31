Renewed Pixel 6 is super affordable right now but stock is disappearing fast

Last year's Pixel 6 was such a great phone that Google didn't feel the need to make many changes to the Pixel 7, which starts at $600. If you don't want to spend that much, you can get a renewed Pixel 6 with Amazon's guarantee for only $400.





The Pixel 6 is an all-rounder device with a 6.4 inches display with a refresh rate of 90Hz for smooth animations. It has the custom Tensor chip under the hood which is designed around AI and enables new capabilities such as Magic Eraser for making unwanted elements in pictures disappear and improved speech recognition.





Google Pixel 6 6.4 inches 90Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | Dual camera system with 50MP sensor | 4,614mAh battery $199 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





The dual camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor and a new ultrawide unit and churns out detailed, vibrant, and color-rich photos. The phone features a distinctive new design that sets it apart from other smartphones.





Basically, if you need the best Android experience, a unique design, long battery life, superb cameras, and long software support but want to stay below $500, the like-new Pixel 6 is your phone. The phone has been professionally inspected and cleaned and is in excellent condition.





For $400, you will get one of the best phones of recent times and by not spending the extra $200, you will only miss out on the marginally improved second-gen Tensor chip, the not-so-secure Face Unlock feature and a slightly better front camera.





Amazon only has a few units left so hurry up and get yours ASAP.