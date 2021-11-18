Google kicks off sweet Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal with no strings attached

Google kicks off sweet Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal with no strings attached1
Incredibly enough, the 6.4-inch Tensor powerhouse appears to have stolen the limelight in terms of the best Black Friday 2021 Pixel deals as well, dropping from $599 to as little as $449 at Best Buy with certain strings attached or $549 sans special requirements of any sort.
By no means the greatest Black Friday smartphone deal you can get at the time of this writing, the $50 markdown is unlikely to ever be surpassed as far as this particular device is concerned. Yes, ever.
At $399, you're definitely looking at one of the best budget 5G phones around, with stellar software support, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, massive 4,680mAh battery capable of 18W charging, a decent 6 gigs of RAM, and especially an outstanding dual rear-facing camera system... hidden under an objectively boring design nonetheless made from premium aluminum.
The only other place apart from the official Google Store that you can purchase the Pixel 5a 5G from is Google Fi, where the regular $449 price is currently unchanged. That means you may want to hurry and take advantage of this very solid Black Friday offer while you can, with supply likely to become constrained way ahead of the December 1 expiration date.