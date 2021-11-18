Google kicks off sweet Pixel 5a 5G Black Friday deal with no strings attached









Normally available for $449 and up, the 5G-enabled Pixel 5a mid-ranger is itself on sale at a small but notable $50 discount right now directly from Google's US e-store, and as you can imagine, you don't have to activate the handset on a specific carrier or jump through any type of hoops to claim the hot new promo.













By no means the greatest Black Friday smartphone deal you can get at the time of this writing, the $50 markdown is unlikely to ever be surpassed as far as this particular device is concerned. Yes, ever.





That's because the Pixel 5a 5G is only available at Big G in a single 128GB storage variant and a single "Mostly Black" hue, and there's no word on any intention to ever change that.





At $399, you're definitely looking at one of the best budget 5G phones around, with stellar software support, a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor, massive 4,680mAh battery capable of 18W charging, a decent 6 gigs of RAM, and especially an outstanding dual rear-facing camera system... hidden under an objectively boring design nonetheless made from premium aluminum.





The only other place apart from the official Google Store that you can purchase the Pixel 5a 5G from is Google Fi, where the regular $449 price is currently unchanged. That means you may want to hurry and take advantage of this very solid Black Friday offer while you can, with supply likely to become constrained way ahead of the December 1 expiration date.





