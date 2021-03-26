Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Google Pixel 5 and 4a now eligible for Apple's trade-in program



The The Galaxy Note 20 is eligible for a credit of up to $425, the Pixel 5 for up to $350, and the Pixel 4a for up to $180.



The value will be applied to your next Apple product, offsetting its cost.



The exact trade-in amount will be based on the condition of the product you want to turn in. For a quick estimate and more information, you can visit Apple's The exact trade-in amount will be based on the condition of the product you want to turn in. For a quick estimate and more information, you can visit Apple's website



The Cupertino giant has also updated the maximum trade-in value of other eligible Android smartphones. Here is a nifty list compiled by MacRumors: