Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Google Pixel 5 and 4a now eligible for Apple's trade-in program

The The Galaxy Note 20 is eligible for a credit of up to $425, the Pixel 5 for up to $350, and the Pixel 4a for up to $180.



The value will be applied to your next Apple product, offsetting its cost.



The exact trade-in amount will be based on the condition of the product you want to turn in. For a quick estimate and more information, you can visit Apple's website



The Cupertino giant has also updated the maximum trade-in value of other eligible Android smartphones. Here is a nifty list compiled by MacRumors:



Samsung Galaxy S20+: $305, down $10

Samsung Galaxy S20: $230, down $10

Samsung Galaxy S10+: $250, up $30

Samsung Galaxy S10: $180, down $5

Samsung Galaxy S10e: $190, up $45

Samsung Galaxy S9+: $145, up $35

Samsung Galaxy S9: $125, up $35

Samsung Galaxy S8+: $100, up $30

Samsung Galaxy S8: $80, up $25

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $260, down $10

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: $75, down $5

Google Pixel 4 XL: $200, down $20

Google Pixel 4: $170, down $15

Google Pixel 3 XL: $80, down $10

Google Pixel 3a: $70, up $20

Apple now offers trade-in credit for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 , and the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 , reports