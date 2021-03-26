Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Google Pixel 5 and 4a now eligible for Apple's trade-in program
The Galaxy Note 20 is eligible for a credit of up to $425, the Pixel 5 for up to $350, and the Pixel 4a for up to $180.
The value will be applied to your next Apple product, offsetting its cost.
The exact trade-in amount will be based on the condition of the product you want to turn in. For a quick estimate and more information, you can visit Apple's website.
The Cupertino giant has also updated the maximum trade-in value of other eligible Android smartphones. Here is a nifty list compiled by MacRumors:
- Samsung Galaxy S20+: $305, down $10
- Samsung Galaxy S20: $230, down $10
- Samsung Galaxy S10+: $250, up $30
- Samsung Galaxy S10: $180, down $5
- Samsung Galaxy S10e: $190, up $45
- Samsung Galaxy S9+: $145, up $35
- Samsung Galaxy S9: $125, up $35
- Samsung Galaxy S8+: $100, up $30
- Samsung Galaxy S8: $80, up $25
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $260, down $10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: $75, down $5
- Google Pixel 4 XL: $200, down $20
- Google Pixel 4: $170, down $15
- Google Pixel 3 XL: $80, down $10
- Google Pixel 3a: $70, up $20