Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and Google Pixel 5 and 4a now eligible for Apple's trade-in program

Anam Hamid
Mar 26, 2021, 4:20 AM
Apple now offers trade-in credit for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, and the Google Pixel 4a and Pixel 5, reports MacRumors.

The Galaxy Note 20 is eligible for a credit of up to $425, the Pixel 5 for up to $350, and the Pixel 4a for up to $180.

The value will be applied to your next Apple product, offsetting its cost.

The exact trade-in amount will be based on the condition of the product you want to turn in. For a quick estimate and more information, you can visit Apple's website.

The Cupertino giant has also updated the maximum trade-in value of other eligible Android smartphones. Here is a nifty list compiled by MacRumors:

  • Samsung Galaxy S20+: $305, down $10
  • Samsung Galaxy S20: $230, down $10
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+: $250, up $30
  • Samsung Galaxy S10: $180, down $5
  • Samsung Galaxy S10e: $190, up $45
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+: $145, up $35
  • Samsung Galaxy S9: $125, up $35
  • Samsung Galaxy S8+: $100, up $30
  • Samsung Galaxy S8: $80, up $25
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10: $260, down $10
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 8: $75, down $5
  • Google Pixel 4 XL: $200, down $20
  • Google Pixel 4: $170, down $15
  • Google Pixel 3 XL: $80, down $10
  • Google Pixel 3a: $70, up $20

Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 View Full specs

  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

