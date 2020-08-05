Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

Google

Google's cool Pixel 4a deal for Verizon customers is now up for grabs

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Aug 05, 2020, 9:31 AM
Google's cool Pixel 4a deal for Verizon customers is now up for grabs
If you're an Android purist on a tight budget, it's hard not to be excited about the impending release of the $349 Pixel 4a. At the same time, it must be frustrating to have to wait yet another couple of weeks for US shipments to kick off after a number of reported delays that ended pushing back the 5.8-inch mid-ranger to an announcement slot around 15 months on the heels of its 5.6-inch predecessor.

Worse still, while the unlocked Google Pixel 4a is obviously compatible with all of the nation's major wireless service providers, only one of the big four (or rather big three) club appears set to also carry the device itself. 

Unsurprisingly, we're talking about Verizon, which has always been the search giant's most valued and loyal partner in this paramount retail channel. Unfortunately, Big Red has yet to add the Pixel 4a to its official website, but on the bright side, the handset can already be pre-ordered directly from Google in a Verizon-specific variant and at a cool discount, no less.

Both new and existing customers of America's largest mobile network operator are looking at shaving a grand total of $140 off the $380 list price simply by agreeing to a monthly installment plan and adding a new line of service or opening a new account altogether. 

Instead of paying $15.83 a month, you can bring that down to 10 bucks for two years, or $240 all in all. Compared to the MSRP of the unlocked Google Pixel 4a, that represents a smaller but still meaningful $110 price cut.

At $240, it's difficult to argue with the appeal of this objectively excellent cameraphone, even if you're a hardcore fan of Apple's second-gen iPhone SE. Of course, the comparison between the two budget-friendly devices is not entirely fair to begin with due to their wildly different target audiences.

The Pixel 4a is larger (and yet lighter), with a higher-res screen in tow and a more modern design, not to mention that vanilla Android experience, but the Snapdragon 730 processor is nowhere near as impressive as the Apple A13 Bionic beast powering the iPhone SE (2020).

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
Pixel 4a on
$600 Pixel 4a on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

