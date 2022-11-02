Google's beloved Pixel 4 XL is cheaper than ever for a limited time (brand-new with full warranty)





That's certainly something we can get given not only the advanced age of this once moderately popular and extremely well-reviewed stock Android-running 6.3-incher but also its recent software support halt.

Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Storage, Fully Unlocked, Just Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $269 99





Of course, while it's true that the Pixel 4 XL and the "regular"-sized Pixel 4 are no longer guaranteed any software updates whatsoever, a new all-time low price of $269.99 might make a few particularly cash-strapped Android purists and bargain hunters in general overlook that very obvious and significant flaw.





We're talking about brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Google Pixel 4 XL units here, sold by Woot for 270 bucks apiece for 24 hours only alongside a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty.





Fully unlocked to work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon (as well as any other US carrier you can think of), the ultra-affordable Pixel 4 XL on sale ahead of Black Friday 2022 comes in a single (just) black color with a not-exactly-impressive 64 gigs of internal storage space.





The 6.3-inch P-OLED screen, on the other hand, is pretty darn good for a sub-$300 device, and the same goes for the two cameras on the back of Google's jumbo-sized 2019 flagship, the biometric sensor on the front making facial recognition possible, the premium metal-and-glass design, IP68 water and dust resistance, and last but certainly not least, the "pure" Android 13 software experience offered out the box.





Yes, there is a risk the Pixel 4 XL will not be delivered a single official security patch going forward, but if 2018's Pixel 3 duo is any indication, Google may in fact continue to provide important software support whenever needed.





That's not as good as a formal "guarantee", of course, but it's probably better than what owners of many mid-rangers from other brands can realistically expect to get in the long haul.