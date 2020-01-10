Best Buy and B&H are bundling cool Pixel 4/4 XL discounts with sweet e-gift cards
Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals at Best Buy here
On top of the $200 digital coupons, the two retailers are shaving $100 off the regular prices of the 64GB Pixel 4 pair with absolutely no strings attached, but if you don't mind one particular string, you can actually save even more money at Best Buy. That's because the smaller Pixel 4 model, which normally starts at $800, can currently be purchased for as little as $599.99 with an upfront activation on a new line of service or new account altogether at Verizon or Sprint.
Upgrading Verizon and Sprint customers, as well as those looking to activate the 5.7-inch handset on an existing or new AT&T account, need to cough up $649.99, which still represents a substantial $150 savings in addition to the $200 offered for future purchases on the aforementioned e-gift card.
Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals at B&H here
The same $200 + $200 discount applies to the jumbo-sized 64GB Pixel 4 XL when activated on a new Sprint or Verizon line or account, while the two carriers' upgrading subscribers and all of AT&T's customers are looking at saving $150 on top of scoring a gratis $200 e-voucher.
While certainly divisive due to their somewhat outdated designs and unimpressive specifications (by ultra-high-end standards), Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL arguably deliver plenty of bang for your buck when marked down so steeply. After all, we are talking about two of the world's most impressive cameraphones right now, with silky smooth software pre-loaded, several major updates guaranteed, and top-notch Snapdragon 855 processing power also on deck.
