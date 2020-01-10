T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Best Buy and B&H are bundling cool Pixel 4/4 XL discounts with sweet e-gift cards

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 10, 2020, 4:14 AM
Best Buy and B&H are bundling cool Pixel 4/4 XL discounts with sweet e-gift cards
Android purists unwilling to wait or settle for the upcoming mid-range Pixel 4a with a trendy hole punch display in tow will be happy to know the oft-discounted high-end Pixel 4 and 4 XL are on sale again at substantial discounts from at least two major US retailers.

What's special about these hot new deals are not the actual price cuts, but rather a $200 e-gift card both Best Buy and B&H Photo Video throw in with shipments of Google's latest flagship models in unlocked 64GB variants. Interestingly, the former retailer can only hook you up with that very cool gift if you're looking to purchase "Just Black" flavors of the Pixel 4 or 4 XL, while the latter is running this compelling deal on both black and "Clearly White" hues.

Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals at Best Buy here


On top of the $200 digital coupons, the two retailers are shaving $100 off the regular prices of the 64GB Pixel 4 pair with absolutely no strings attached, but if you don't mind one particular string, you can actually save even more money at Best Buy. That's because the smaller Pixel 4 model, which normally starts at $800, can currently be purchased for as little as $599.99 with an upfront activation on a new line of service or new account altogether at Verizon or Sprint.

Upgrading Verizon and Sprint customers, as well as those looking to activate the 5.7-inch handset on an existing or new AT&T account, need to cough up $649.99, which still represents a substantial $150 savings in addition to the $200 offered for future purchases on the aforementioned e-gift card.

Check out the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL deals at B&H here


The same $200 + $200 discount applies to the jumbo-sized 64GB Pixel 4 XL when activated on a new Sprint or Verizon line or account, while the two carriers' upgrading subscribers and all of AT&T's customers are looking at saving $150 on top of scoring a gratis $200 e-voucher.

While certainly divisive due to their somewhat outdated designs and unimpressive specifications (by ultra-high-end standards), Google's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL arguably deliver plenty of bang for your buck when marked down so steeply. After all, we are talking about two of the world's most impressive cameraphones right now, with silky smooth software pre-loaded, several major updates guaranteed, and top-notch Snapdragon 855 processing power also on deck.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

bevenih
Reply

1. bevenih

Posts: 14; Member since: 1 hour ago

I earned $5000 ultimate month by using operating online only for 5 to 8 hours on my computer and this was so smooth that i personally couldn't accept as true with before working on this website.      HERE►   www.more55.com      ★★★COPY THIS SITE★★★  

posted on 59 min ago

bevenih
Reply

2. bevenih

Posts: 14; Member since: 1 hour ago

Samsung has reportedly revealed at a private event in Las Vegas its next foldable phone will be called Galaxy Bloom while the Galaxy S11 lineup is actually the Galaxy S20 family............ more55.com

posted on 59 min ago

tifyuluspu
Reply

3. tifyuluspu

Posts: 1; Member since: 6 min ago

my buddy's friend makes $96 hourly on the internet. She has been with out artwork for five months however final month her charge emerge as $12747 really on foot on the internet for some hours. study greater on this net internet site..... HERE ☛ http://online-3.com

posted on 4 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$205
fossil-sport-smartwatch-deals-two-sizes-many-colors
Fossil Sport smartwatch gets massive price cut in two sizes and many colors
-$62
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-woot-deal-brand-new-condition
The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is cheaper than ever (brand-new)
-$80
samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-ebay-deal-1-year-warranty
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 scores all-time high discount with 1-year warranty
-$100
motorola-one-zoom-price-cut-unlocked-deal
Expires in - 2w 2dDeal: The mid-range Motorola One Zoom is now cheaper than ever
-$500
samsung-galaxy-note-9-deal-discount-free-galaxy-fit
Samsung has the Galaxy Note 9 on sale at a massive discount with a Galaxy Fit also included
-$250
Deal-Moto-Z3-Play-250-off
Best Buy lets you save up to $250 on the Moto Z3 Play

Popular stories

analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
samsung-clamshell-specs-moto-razr-price-fold-2-release
Samsung's bendy clamshell to be half the RAZR price, but it won't be the high-end Fold 2
t-mobile-sprint-no-merger-scenario-backup-plans
T-Mobile is considering all its options for a no-merger scenario

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless