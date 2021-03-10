Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

This could be your final chance to snap up Google's Pixel 3a XL at an exceptionally low price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 10, 2021, 11:49 AM
No longer available directly from Google or from major third-party US retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, the 2019-released Pixel 3a XL is naturally cheaper than ever before at B&H Photo Video ahead of the search giant's next mid-range smartphone announcement.

Originally priced at $479, the stock Android-running handset dropped to as little as $239 around a month ago, scoring an additional and possibly final $40 discount at the time of this writing. That brings your savings up to a grand total of 280 bucks, at least compared to the initial starting price of this Snapdragon 670-powered 6-incher from nearly two years back.

Unfortunately, you'll have to make use of the deeply discounted phone on T-Mobile only now that Sprint's network is pretty much dead and buried and this particular variant of the Google Pixel 3a XL is not compatible with AT&T or Verizon. Also, you may need to hurry and order the "Just Black" device as soon as possible given that B&H technically doesn't have the handset in stock right now, nonetheless promising that more units are "on the way" and committing to shipping said units within 7 to 10 business days.

Obviously, that means this killer new deal could expire at any moment or the smartphone might be discontinued altogether before you get a chance to decide if it's worth your time and two Benjamins in 2021.

If you ask us, it's certainly not easy to find a device with a better camera, battery life, screen, and especially software support available at $199 or less, full one-year warranty included. That aforementioned Snapdragon 670 SoC is no pushover either, particularly in combination with a respectable 4 gigs of RAM.

Guaranteed to receive a timely Android 12 update after already being promoted to OS versions 10 and 11 among the world's first phones, the Pixel 3a XL sports a high-quality OLED panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, as well as a single 12MP rear-facing camera that's much better at taking photographs in a variety of real-life scenarios than that sensor might suggest.

Related phones

Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
$199 Amazon $195 eBay $399 Overstock
  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11

