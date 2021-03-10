This could be your final chance to snap up Google's Pixel 3a XL at an exceptionally low price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Originally priced at $479, the stock Android-running handset dropped to as little as $239 around a month ago, scoring an additional and possibly final $40 discount at the time of this writing. That brings your savings up to a grand total of 280 bucks, at least compared to the initial starting price of this Snapdragon 670-powered 6-incher from nearly two years back.
If you ask us, it's certainly not easy to find a device with a better camera, battery life, screen, and especially software support available at $199 or less, full one-year warranty included. That aforementioned Snapdragon 670 SoC is no pushover either, particularly in combination with a respectable 4 gigs of RAM.
Guaranteed to receive a timely Android 12 update after already being promoted to OS versions 10 and 11 among the world's first phones, the Pixel 3a XL sports a high-quality OLED panel with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, as well as a single 12MP rear-facing camera that's much better at taking photographs in a variety of real-life scenarios than that sensor might suggest.