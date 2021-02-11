Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

If you like stock Android and bargains, you'll love this new Google Pixel 3a XL deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 11, 2021, 11:59 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you like stock Android and bargains, you'll love this new Google Pixel 3a XL deal
Originally priced at $479, the 2019-released Pixel 3a XL unsurprisingly had to go away (alongside its little brother) last summer as Google was preparing to unveil the arguably prettier and objectively faster $349 Pixel 4a

Because it's so incredibly cheap, however, the search giant's latest 4G LTE-only mid-ranger is almost never discounted without a lengthy carrier commitment, trade-in, or various other strings attached, which might make stock Android-loving bargain hunters think twice before disregarding the 6-inch 3a XL.

After all, that thing may no longer be sold directly by its manufacturer, but a number of major third-party retailers still have the Pixel 3a XL in stock, occasionally charging much less than its regular price back in the day. Case in point, B&H Photo Video is currently running an essentially irresistible sale on a Sprint/T-Mobile-locked version of the Snapdragon 670 mid-ranger in a single black hue.

If you hurry, you can get the handset at $239 with a limited 1-year warranty included, which undercuts not just the superior Pixel 4a but also many of Motorola and Samsung's popular mid-end models commercially released stateside over the last 12 months or so.

While nowhere near as speedy as its Snapdragon 730-powered sequel, the Google Pixel 3a XL has an objectively better single rear-facing camera than the vast majority of those modern dual, triple, and quad shooter-rocking devices available at under 300 bucks right now.

That relatively large OLED screen is obviously no pushover either, despite its love-them-or-hate-them bezels, while the 3,700mAh battery under the phone's plastic hood is almost uncharacteristically hefty for a Google-made handset. Bottom line, this bad boy has quite a lot going for it at 240 bucks, culminating with its silky smooth Android 11 software and early Android 12 update guarantee.

  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11

