If you like stock Android and bargains, you'll love this new Google Pixel 3a XL deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Because it's so incredibly cheap, however, the search giant's latest 4G LTE-only mid-ranger is almost never discounted without a lengthy carrier commitment, trade-in, or various other strings attached, which might make stock Android-loving bargain hunters think twice before disregarding the 6-inch 3a XL.





After all, that thing may no longer be sold directly by its manufacturer, but a number of major third-party retailers still have the Pixel 3a XL in stock, occasionally charging much less than its regular price back in the day. Case in point, B&H Photo Video is currently running an essentially irresistible sale on a Sprint/T-Mobile-locked version of the Snapdragon 670 mid-ranger in a single black hue.









While nowhere near as speedy as its Snapdragon 730-powered sequel, the Google Pixel 3a XL has an objectively better single rear-facing camera than the vast majority of those modern dual, triple, and quad shooter-rocking devices available at under 300 bucks right now.



