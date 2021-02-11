If you like stock Android and bargains, you'll love this new Google Pixel 3a XL deal
Because it's so incredibly cheap, however, the search giant's latest 4G LTE-only mid-ranger is almost never discounted without a lengthy carrier commitment, trade-in, or various other strings attached, which might make stock Android-loving bargain hunters think twice before disregarding the 6-inch 3a XL.
If you hurry, you can get the handset at $239 with a limited 1-year warranty included, which undercuts not just the superior Pixel 4a but also many of Motorola and Samsung's popular mid-end models commercially released stateside over the last 12 months or so.
That relatively large OLED screen is obviously no pushover either, despite its love-them-or-hate-them bezels, while the 3,700mAh battery under the phone's plastic hood is almost uncharacteristically hefty for a Google-made handset. Bottom line, this bad boy has quite a lot going for it at 240 bucks, culminating with its silky smooth Android 11 software and early Android 12 update guarantee.