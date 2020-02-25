T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Deals Google

Google's Pixel 2 is an outright steal at $100 with a 90-day warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 25, 2020, 4:10 PM
Google's Pixel 2 is an outright steal at $100 with a 90-day warranty
While Google is inching closer to officially announcing the mid-range Pixel 4a, and the high-end Pixel 5 and 5 XL are not too far down the road either, we're here today to recommend you buy the ancient Pixel 2.

At the very least, you should strongly consider the 2017-released stock Android 5-incher through February 29, which is when Woot technically plans to conclude its excellent new "scratch & dent" deal. It might not be wise to wait that long, though, as the "Just White" and "Kinda Blue" models are already listed as out of stock, which means you'll have to settle for a "Just Black" paint job... if you hurry.

Check out the deal here



The aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer specialized in selling fully functional refurbished gadgets at crazy low prices will only charge you $99.99 for a 64GB storage variant of the Snapdragon 835-powered Google Pixel 2. The ultra-affordable handsets you're looking at purchasing here are "fully unlocked" for unrestricted use across all major US carriers, ranging from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and Sprint.

Backed by Woot's standard 90-day limited warranty, these bad boys are expected to have a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings." That shouldn't be very surprising considering the advanced age of the Pixel 2, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the "pure Google" devices on sale for a limited time have been rigorously tested to ensure they're in "full working condition."

In case you're wondering what a nearly three year-old Android phone could possibly have to offer nowadays to be worth considering in "scratch & dent" condition, one key answer is undoubtedly its silky smooth software. Even better, the Android 10-running Pixel 2 is guaranteed to receive a stable Android 11 update at the exact same time as younger members of Google's in-house handset family.

Coupled with a still-fast Qualcomm processor from a few years back, this is bound to keep the 5-incher chugging along nicely in most day-to-day usage scenarios. The rear-facing camera is also a classic (and an absolute beast at $99.99), while the overall design is... admittedly terrible by 2020 standards. But you obviously can't have it all when spending a measly Benjamin on an archaic phone.
$129.99 Pixel 2 on Amazon
$276.00 Google Pixel 2 on eBay

Related phones

Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
  • Display 5.0 inches
    1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2700 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

kotan24
Reply

1. kotan24

Posts: 323; Member since: Oct 29, 2012

great deal, that is still a really good camera with pure Google

posted on 29 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-35%
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ scores a crazy discount on eBay
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ scores a crazy discount on eBay
-24%
Apple's iPhone 11 Battery Case is almost 25% off on Amazon
Apple's iPhone 11 Battery Case is almost 25% off on Amazon
Deal: Buy the enticing Motorola One Hyper for $100 off
Expires in - 5d 8hDeal: Buy the enticing Motorola One Hyper for $100 off
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon
Bose's premium noise-canceling headphones score another huge discount on Amazon
Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow
Amazon's Samsung Galaxy S20 pre-orders arrive with two freebies in tow
-$50
Here's how you can save $50 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds+ at AT&T
Expires in - 1m 1wHere's how you can save $50 on Samsung's all-new Galaxy Buds+ at AT&T

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless