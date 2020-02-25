Google's Pixel 2 is an outright steal at $100 with a 90-day warranty





At the very least, you should strongly consider the 2017-released stock Android 5-incher through February 29, which is when Woot technically plans to conclude its excellent new "scratch & dent" deal. It might not be wise to wait that long, though, as the "Just White" and "Kinda Blue" models are already listed as out of stock, which means you'll have to settle for a "Just Black" paint job... if you hurry.













The aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer specialized in selling fully functional refurbished gadgets at crazy low prices will only charge you $99.99 for a 64GB storage variant of the Snapdragon 835-powered Google Pixel 2 . The ultra-affordable handsets you're looking at purchasing here are "fully unlocked" for unrestricted use across all major US carriers, ranging from AT&T and T-Mobile to Verizon and Sprint.





Backed by Woot's standard 90-day limited warranty, these bad boys are expected to have a "moderate level of wear & tear including (but not limited to) scratches, dents, and dings." That shouldn't be very surprising considering the advanced age of the Pixel 2, but on the decidedly bright side of things, the "pure Google" devices on sale for a limited time have been rigorously tested to ensure they're in "full working condition."





In case you're wondering what a nearly three year-old Android phone could possibly have to offer nowadays to be worth considering in "scratch & dent" condition, one key answer is undoubtedly its silky smooth software. Even better, the Android 10-running Pixel 2 is guaranteed to receive a stable Android 11 update at the exact same time as younger members of Google's in-house handset family.





Coupled with a still-fast Qualcomm processor from a few years back, this is bound to keep the 5-incher chugging along nicely in most day-to-day usage scenarios. The rear-facing camera is also a classic (and an absolute beast at $99.99), while the overall design is... admittedly terrible by 2020 standards. But you obviously can't have it all when spending a measly Benjamin on an archaic phone.