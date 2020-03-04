Apple's ageless iPhone 6s and 6s Plus are on sale at crazy low prices for a limited time









Obviously, we're not saying these Apple A9-powered market veterans are better than the Snapdragon 835-based GS8 and Note 8, but at the right price, they can definitely be considered a smart buy for a solid travel backup device or first-time smartphone user. As it so happens, you have 24 hours to pull the trigger at some crazy low prices on refurbished units in "scratch & dent" condition with a 90-day warranty included.

















Arguably the greatest thing about these one-day-only deals is that you get plenty of choice in terms of carrier support, paint jobs, and storage variants, with a 128GB GSM-only iPhone 6s, for instance, fetching $109.99, while the same handset can be had in exchange for 20 bucks less with 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and full compatibility for both GSM and CDMA networks nationwide.





As for the iPhone 6s Plus , a 128GB GSM-only version in gold is available at the time of this writing for $159.99, with fully unlocked 32 and 64 gig models coated in silver and rose gold respectively setting you back $134.99 and $149.99. Bottom line, if you're interested in a dirt-cheap phone capable of running iOS 13 and supporting conventional fingerprint recognition technology while providing decent battery life, now's the time to act regardless of your storage and chromatic preferences.