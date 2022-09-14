Google Photos update brings new design for Memories, collage editor
Google has just revealed some new changes coming to its Photos app on both Android and iOS platforms. The highlight of the latest update is the new design received by Memories, a feature that Google launched about three years ago.
It took a while, but it looks like it was worth the wait. The biggest update to Memories since its release includes not just a fresh design, but also a brand-new collage editor to turn those memories into state-of-the-art albums.
Full Cinematic Memories are coming to the app to, a feature that animates multiple still photos. These will also have music to make the cinematic experience even more immersive. Also, Google introduced another new feature called Styles, which automatically adds graphic art to your memories to make them stand out.
Along with the new features and redesign of Memories, Google Photos is also getting the option to share these Memories with friends and family. However, this option is only available on Android for the moment, but iOS and Web will get it very soon too.
Finally, the new collage editor launched today allows Photos users to create collages that they can share. To create these collages, you just need to pick the photos you want, select a design (including styles from featured artists) and then rearrange the layout by using simple drag-and-drop controls.
The photos added in the collage can be edited from within the editor. This means that you’ll be able to adjust brightness and contrast, apply filters and much more. Those who own a Pixel phone and Google One members are given extra options when it comes to editing photos, as they can use features like Portrait Light and HDR. They also get access to more than 30 additional designs.
It took a while, but it looks like it was worth the wait. The biggest update to Memories since its release includes not just a fresh design, but also a brand-new collage editor to turn those memories into state-of-the-art albums.
The update rolling out today, so you should already start seeing more videos and some of your best snippets from longer videos that Photos automatically selects and trims. The update will also add a “subtle zoom” to photos that will feel like your memories are vivid.
Full Cinematic Memories are coming to the app to, a feature that animates multiple still photos. These will also have music to make the cinematic experience even more immersive. Also, Google introduced another new feature called Styles, which automatically adds graphic art to your memories to make them stand out.
At launch, the feature will include limited-time styles from featured artists like Shantell Martin and Lisa Congdon. The graphic art created by these artists has been specifically made just for Google Photos.
Unique styles from featured artists
Along with the new features and redesign of Memories, Google Photos is also getting the option to share these Memories with friends and family. However, this option is only available on Android for the moment, but iOS and Web will get it very soon too.
Finally, the new collage editor launched today allows Photos users to create collages that they can share. To create these collages, you just need to pick the photos you want, select a design (including styles from featured artists) and then rearrange the layout by using simple drag-and-drop controls.
The photos added in the collage can be edited from within the editor. This means that you’ll be able to adjust brightness and contrast, apply filters and much more. Those who own a Pixel phone and Google One members are given extra options when it comes to editing photos, as they can use features like Portrait Light and HDR. They also get access to more than 30 additional designs.
Things that are NOT allowed: