 Google One Premium subscribers can now host enormously long online family gatherings
Although most of Google's apps are free to use — and thank Google for that — Big G offers some premium features for businesses and people inclined to give a specific sum from their budget to the tech giant every month or year. This set of tools is known as Google Workspace for companies and Google One for regular consumers. And now, probably as an even bigger incentive to subscribe or upgrade to Google One's most expensive tiers — Premium 2TB and above — Big G has announced that it will start to roll out some of the Google Workspace exclusive features to its Google One Premium plans.

The first Google Workspace feature that Big G has decided to give to Google One Premium subscribers is the ability to make 24-hour group video calls with Google Meet. This should be now available to customers living in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan, and Australia who have subscribed to Google One Premium 2TB or above.

Now, you are probably wondering: what is the purpose of this feature? Who would have 24-hour-long meetings? Well, according to Google, this feature is "great for virtual movie nights and socially-distanced gatherings." So, although you probably won't host a 24-hour online gathering, you can rest assured that your online event won't be interrupted because of a time limit. At the moment, Google Meet’s meetings are capped at 60 minutes.

In its blog post, Big G also stated that Premium subscribers can now make use of Google Meet’s noise filtering option, so no more dog barks and construction sounds. Previously, this feature was also a Google Workspace exclusive. Since with Google One's Premium tier you get at least 2TB of storage space, you should also have enough space to keep your gatherings on Google Drive and rewatch them whenever you want. So after all, holding an online event using Google Meet might not be such a bad idea.

As for what it will cost you to use Google One's Premium plan, well, its price tag is $10 per month or $100 per year. With the Premium plan, you also get a few additional features, like a Google VPN for Android and iOS and a 10% cash back on purchases from the Google Store. If 2TB is not enough space for you, you can upgrade to the 5TB, 10TB, 20TB, or 30TB Google One plans, which cost $25, $50, $100, and $150 per month or $250, $600, $1,200, and $1,800 per year, respectively.
