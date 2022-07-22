Google Photos makes finding Screenshots a breeze with new shortcut





Also Read:

This new shortcut is a very welcome quality of life improvement and it works wonders. Instead of navigating through all the menus in Google Photos, you’re now able to view your screenshots with one tap.Furthermore, you can drag this shortcut out of the pop-up menu and place it on your home screen to make navigation to your screenshots even easier. There are two additional shortcuts in Photos - “Free up space” and “Feeling Lucky.”The former allows you to remove already backed up photos, thus freeing up space, while the latter takes you to a random photo or video in your Library. The new screenshot shortcut is already available with the latest update of Google Photos (version 5.97).