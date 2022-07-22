 Google Photos makes finding Screenshots a breeze with new shortcut - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra!

Google Photos makes finding Screenshots a breeze with new shortcut

Apps Google
1
Google Photos makes finding Screenshots a breeze with new shortcut
Don’t you just hate it when you snap a screenshot on your phone and then it disappears into some god forgotten folder somewhere? Well, Google feels your pain, because the company has added a new feature that will allow you to quickly jump to your Screenshots folder in Google Photos.

The new shortcut is already rolling out to Android users of the Google Photos app and does the following: When you long-press the app icon eigher on the home screen or in the drawer, you’ll get a pop-up menu with several shortcuts - one of them is the new “Screenshots” option.

Taping on the shortcut will take you to your phone’s screenshot folder, and there are some changes to the folder as well. You can now select with a checkmark all images and videos from a specific day.


This new shortcut is a very welcome quality of life improvement and it works wonders. Instead of navigating through all the menus in Google Photos, you’re now able to view your screenshots with one tap.

Furthermore, you can drag this shortcut out of the pop-up menu and place it on your home screen to make navigation to your screenshots even easier. There are two additional shortcuts in Photos - “Free up space” and “Feeling Lucky.”

The former allows you to remove already backed up photos, thus freeing up space, while the latter takes you to a random photo or video in your Library. The new screenshot shortcut is already available with the latest update of Google Photos (version 5.97).

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder gifts
Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder gifts
Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Facebook starts rolling out chronologically ordered Feeds
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Motorola to beat Samsung to the punch by unveiling RAZR 3 on August 2nd
Wild rumor has Huawei using a 14nm Kirin 9100 chip for 2023 P60 flagship
Wild rumor has Huawei using a 14nm Kirin 9100 chip for 2023 P60 flagship
WhatsApp adds ability to transfer chat history and more from Android to iPhone (and vice versa)
WhatsApp adds ability to transfer chat history and more from Android to iPhone (and vice versa)
Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google
Don't buy the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6a until you see this video from Google

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
They crossed iPhone 13 with Motorola Edge 30: The perfect phone for easy switching from iOS to Android
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
Leaked iPhone 14 Pro Max schematic points to a thicker and wider phone than 13 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless