Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality

The new code strings found in Google Photos include phrases such as:

Ultra HDR disabled

UltraHdrPreviewFragment

EDITOR_ULTRA_HDR_PREVIEW

photos_mediadetails_details_ultra_hdr



Now it goes without saying (although we will anyway) that if Google Photos is adding support for Ultra HDR, a future update to Google's camera app will have to give Android phones the capability to shoot in Ultra HDR. Perhaps the Pixel 8 series will have the first cameras able to shoot in Ultra-High Dynamic Range.









As we explained back in May, Ultra HDR adds an extra layer of information called a "gain map" to a standard JPEG image . The improvement in the quality of a photo in Ultra HD is said to be the same as watching television in standard SDR and improving it to Ultra HD. Since existing apps will be able to process and display Ultra HD pictures as though they were normal JPEGs, users can take photos using Ultra HD and share them without having to worry about whether other people could show them.





Ultra HDR is backward compatible which means photos shot using this feature will still be able to appear on apps that don't support the latest standard. However, on such apps the images will show up in SDR only. And you can look at the embedded image above to see the difference in photo quality.





