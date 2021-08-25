Google paid off carriers, phone manufacturers and app developers to protect the Play Store

Google paid off carriers, phone manufacturers and app developers to protect the Play Store0
Google, concerned that the large U.S. carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T were planning to launch their own Android app storefronts to compete with the Play Store, agreed to pay off companies that have the capability to develop alternative app stores. Besides sharing revenue with some wireless providers, Google included several app developers and device makers in the scheme.
Google ferociously guards its 30% cut of Play Store revenue
The information about these deals was discovered by Mashable after unredacted portions of court documents were released. One part of the document filed by Epic Games states that since 2019, Google has entered into agreements with OEMs restricting them from including third-party Android app stores with their devices. In exchange, "Google agrees to share with OEMs 'monopoly profits Google earns from its Search business (and in some cases profits from the Play Store itself)."
Epic states that Google entered into these deals once it realized that the carriers and the phone manufacturers constituted a threat to what the lawsuit calls Google's monopoly. Earlier this month, court documents revealed that Google was considering the purchase of Fortnite developer Epic Games. Google reportedly considered Epic and other Android app developers to be threats to the Google Play Store.
Google considered buying Epic Games, but never approached it with an offer
Like Apple's App Store, the Google Play Store has been under attack by lawmakers who have called out both app storefronts for anticompetitive behavior. Last month, 36 state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against the Play Store. The suit accused Google of paying off Samsung so that the latter would not compete with Google's Android app storefront. And yes, these suits are more than just a pesky pain in the butt for Google. Consider that Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes called Google's monopoly is a menace to the marketplace.
In addition, in both the House and Senate, a bill has been proposed called "The Open App Markets Act" that would allow app developers to inform consumers of cheaper in-app purchasing options, and protect the sideloading of apps (which as we've noted, Google allows and Apple doesn't). If turned into legislation, the Act would give consumers more control over their own devices, protect the privacy, security, and safety of consumers, amd prevent app stores from taking advantage of app developers.