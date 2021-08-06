To keep that money spigot flowing, Google reportedly considered buying Epic Games

To keep that money spigot flowing, Google reportedly considered buying Epic Games0
Games. As reported by The Verge, Epic claimed that Google was upset about its plan to offer Fortnite for Android through other options than the Play Store.
Google was concerned about losing its 30% cut of Fortnite in-app payments
According to Epic's filing with the court, "Google’s actions force app developers and consumers into Google’s own monopolized "app store"—the Google Play Store. Google has thus installed itself as an unavoidable middleman for app developers who wish to reach Android users and vice versa. Google uses this monopoly power to impose a tax that siphons monopoly profits for itself every time an app developer transacts with a consumer for the sale of an app or in-app digital content."
A tweet posted by Epic founder and CEO Tim Sweeney states that Google never approached Epic with any kind of acquisition plan. The company did say that Google had offered it a "special deal" to include Fortnite in the Play Store, and another part of the filing mentions how a Google Play manager spoke with Epic about sideloading the game on Android although he called it an "abysmal" experience since it would require more than 15 steps to load the game on Android compared to only two needed to load it from the Play Store.
The complaint also included an interesting story about how OnePlus planned to add an exclusive Epic Games app to its phones allowing those with a OnePlus device to "seamlessly install and update Epic games, including Fortnite, without obstacles imposed by Google’s Android OS." But when Google found out about this, it put its foot down and put the kibosh on the deal forcing OnePlus to scrap the arrangement.
Google puts the kibosh on an interesting exclusive suggested by OnePlus
And perhaps in the most blatant anticompetitive act that Google has weaved into its deal with developers, an app must be distributed through the Google Play Store if the developer wants to advertise it on Google Search and YouTube in areas specially made to promote mobile apps.
And just as Apple does, Google does not allow developers to offer their own platform for in-app purchases. When Epic created its own payment system for its own web site, both Apple and Google took umbrage at the move. It was the decision made by Epic to offer lower-priced currency for Fortnite users that led it to develop its own platform for payments which led both Apple and Google to boot the game out of their respective app stores.
It also might have led to an acquisition of Epic by Google. But to be clear, this was one idea under consideration at the time and never amounted to anything solid.