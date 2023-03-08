The Magic Eraser isn't the only new feature that all Google One subscribers can now access



Subscribers to the top plan offered on the Google One cloud storage app (which is the 2TB plan at $9.99 per month) could browse online using the VPN by Google One Virtual Private Network. Today, Google announced that it will now offer the VPN feature to all Google One subscribers. Whether you use mobile devices powered by Android or iOS (or computers running Windows or Mac), VPN by Google One will give you an extra layer of security even if you're paying just $1.99 per month for 100GB of storage.





For example, your IP address will be hidden which will reduce the ability of online trackers to find and follow you. On public Wi-Fi networks and other unsecured pipelines, you can be protected from hackers picking up your data. And of course, with the VPN, you can browse the internet with the confidence of one using a private and secure connection. Google also makes sure that your identity can't be discovered through the sites and apps that you visit. The search giant says that it will never use the VPN connection to track or sell your browsing activity.





All Google One subscribers in the U.S. will now receive the Google One dark web report. This is the red light district of the internet where you can find black markets for drugs, stolen credit cards and personal data, weapons, and more. If it's illegal, you can probably find it on the dark web. But the Google One dark web report will alert you if personal information like your name, address, email, phone number, and Social Security Number has shown up on the dark web.









And this report will also recommend what steps you should take if your personal info shows up on the dark web. Google gives an example. If your Social Security number is found on the dark web, the report might suggest that you report the number as stolen to the government and take additional steps to protect your credit.





Everyone with a Google account gets 15GB of free cloud storage. To add to it you might want to sign up for one of these Google One plans:





Basic: 100GB of storage for $1.99 per month. Storage can be shared with as many as 5 other people.

Standard: 200GB of storage for $2.99 per month. Storage can be shared with as many as 5 other people. Subscribers get 3% back in Store credit on Google Store purchases.

Premium: 2TB of storage for $9.99 per month. Storage can be shared with as many as 5 other people. Subscribers get 10% back in Store credit on Google Store purchases.



