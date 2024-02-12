Google One surpasses 100 million subscribers
These days, we are all snapping tons of photos, right? Think about how many you've got on your phone alone. With all those pics, having enough storage space is super important. And it seems like more and more folks are realizing this because they are choosing to buy extra storage (plus, big tech companies are giving a strong push to move away from relying solely on free services).
Google hinted at reaching this milestone in its earnings report last month. The tech giant mentioned it again when it launched the new AI Premium Plan just days ago.
The new AI plan is a lot like Google's current $100-per-year Google One Premium plan. Both plans give you 2TB of storage and extras like VPN and dark web monitoring. But here is the catch: the new AI plan is twice as pricey. What do you get for the extra bucks? Well, you get an upgraded version of Gemini. Plus, soon, you will be able to use the new AI features in services like Gmail and Docs.
Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai, shared some big news - 100 million people have signed up for Google One, an all-in-one subscription service that gives you more storage for free services like Gmail, Photos, and Drive, plus some extra features.
We just crossed 100M Google One subscribers! Looking forward to building on that momentum with our new AI Premium Plan (launched yesterday) offering AI features like Gemini Advanced, plus Gemini in Gmail, Docs + more coming soon. https://t.co/m7zAVop7P6pic.twitter.com/sMdwJeq0iU— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 9, 2024
Reaching this milestone shows that Google is encouraging folks to move from their free plans. One way it is doing this might be by no longer offering unlimited storage for photos in Google Drive. Google's YouTube Premium also hit the 100 million subscribers club recently, thanks to ad removal and cool extras like music and high-quality streaming. Oh, and let’s not forget that at the same time, YouTube made changes to crack down on ad blockers.
Google hinted at reaching this milestone in its earnings report last month. The tech giant mentioned it again when it launched the new AI Premium Plan just days ago.
The new AI plan is a lot like Google's current $100-per-year Google One Premium plan. Both plans give you 2TB of storage and extras like VPN and dark web monitoring. But here is the catch: the new AI plan is twice as pricey. What do you get for the extra bucks? Well, you get an upgraded version of Gemini. Plus, soon, you will be able to use the new AI features in services like Gmail and Docs.
According to Google, Gemini's Ultra 1.0 LLM model brings multiple new advancements to AI. It should be super efficient at processing information, understanding complex instructions and programs, solving problems in innovative ways, and generating high-quality code in different programming languages. Google also rolled out the Gemini app for Android users.
Things that are NOT allowed: