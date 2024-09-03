Google rolls out five new Android features for phones and smartwatches
Up Next:
Google has a nice surprise for Android users this week in the form of several new features that will be released in the coming days. Unlike the monthly Feature Drop updates that’s typically aimed at Pixel devices only, these new features will be available for all those who own compatible Android devices.
If you’re one of the Android users who likes to take advantage of the Circle to Search feature, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll soon be able to instantly search the songs you hear without having to switch apps.
Simply long press the Home button or navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to identify the song’s name, artist and open a YouTube video if you want.
Similarly to TalkBack, Chrome is getting an improvement that allows those who prefer listening over readying to listen to do just that. The functionality even allows users to choose their preferred listening speed, type of voice, and language.
We’ve already reported about the Android Earthquake Alerts System, which is expanding to all U.S. states and six territories, but here’s a quick rundown of the feature. Using crowd-sourced earthquake detection technology, Google has extended the reach of alerts to offer users potentially life-saving warnings seconds before shaking starts.
This has already been announced some weeks ago, but it seems that Google hasn’t yet rolled out this specific new feature to all users. Offline maps are coming to Wear OS smartwatches, so you’ll soon be able to download a map to your phone and access it from Google Maps on your watch.
The five new features announced today by Google involve various aspects of the Android ecosystem such as Circle on Search, Chrome, TalkBack, Earthquakes, and Google Maps (Wear OS only).
If you’re one of the Android users who likes to take advantage of the Circle to Search feature, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll soon be able to instantly search the songs you hear without having to switch apps.
Simply long press the Home button or navigation bar to activate Circle to Search, then tap the music button to identify the song’s name, artist and open a YouTube video if you want.
Another new feature revealed this week is related to TalkBack, Android’s screen reader that’s been specifically designed for impaired users. Thanks to the updated version of TalkBack, users will be able to hear richer audio descriptions for images. These detailed audio descriptions will be powered by Gemini models on supported devices.
TalkBack update adds richer audio description for images | Image credit: Google
Similarly to TalkBack, Chrome is getting an improvement that allows those who prefer listening over readying to listen to do just that. The functionality even allows users to choose their preferred listening speed, type of voice, and language.
We’ve already reported about the Android Earthquake Alerts System, which is expanding to all U.S. states and six territories, but here’s a quick rundown of the feature. Using crowd-sourced earthquake detection technology, Google has extended the reach of alerts to offer users potentially life-saving warnings seconds before shaking starts.
Choose to hear text on webpages read aloud in Chrome | Image credit: Google
This has already been announced some weeks ago, but it seems that Google hasn’t yet rolled out this specific new feature to all users. Offline maps are coming to Wear OS smartwatches, so you’ll soon be able to download a map to your phone and access it from Google Maps on your watch.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: