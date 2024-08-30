Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Google's Circle to Search gets smarter with barcode and QR code scanning

Illustrations of "Circle to Search" functionality in different smartphone screens
Google's Circle to Search is stepping up its game by adding the ability to scan barcodes and QR codes directly, making it even more useful for quick information access. This new feature eliminates the need for separate scanning apps, streamlining the process of retrieving information linked to codes.

Google has been quietly working on this addition for some time now, with hints of its development surfacing as early as May. A demo of the feature in action followed a month later, and now it appears to be finally making its way to users' devices.

Once the update reaches your phone, Circle to Search will automatically recognize and scan any barcodes or QR codes present on a webpage or within an image when you activate the feature. A small chip will appear on top of the code, providing a direct link to the relevant information or website associated with it.


The rollout seems to be widespread, targeting users of supported Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices. If you're eager to try it out, head to a webpage or open an image containing a QR code, then long-press the home button or navigation handle to launch Circle to Search. The chip should appear automatically, eliminating the need to manually circle the code.

This enhancement builds upon Google's ongoing efforts to refine the Circle to Search functionality. In a recent update, the feature gained a convenient Share button, empowering users to easily share selected content with their contacts.

While the feature's current availability is limited to specific Pixel and Galaxy devices, its broader rollout is anticipated in the near future. This expansion will undoubtedly benefit a wider user base, making information retrieval even more accessible and convenient.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

