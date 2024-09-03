Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google makes Android Earthquake Alerts available across all 50 U.S. states

U.S. Android Earthquake Alerts availability map
U.S. Android Earthquake Alerts availability map | Image credit: Google
Google has just announced it’s expanding the availability of Android Earthquake Alerts to all 50 states in the United States. Initially launched back in 2020 in just three U.S. states – California, Oregon and Washington, the alerts system will soon be available in all 50 US states, as well as 6 US territories.

According to Google, the rollout will be completed over the coming weeks. For those unaware, the Android Earthquake Alerts System offers early warnings seconds before shaking starts. The alerts rely on traditional seismometers to detect earthquakes, but Google is supplementing the existing government earthquake alert systems to places that do not have USGS ShakeAlert with the help of Android phones.

This is possible thanks to the built-in accelerometers inside the Android devices, which are expected to bring yet another layer of preparedness and potentially life-saving info to people across every state in the United States.

Google makes Android Earthquake Alerts available across all 50 U.S. states

Two types of warning alerts will be sent to your phone | Screenshots credit: Google

As per Google’s statement, the accelerometers can sense vibrations, which indicate that an earthquake may be happening. When a phone in an area detects shaking, the Android Earthquake Alerts System analyzes the crowdsource data to make sure that an earthquake is occurring.

The system is trained to provide two types of warning alerts if an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater is detected:

  • Be Aware" Alert: This alert signals weak or light shaking, giving you a heads-up to prepare for potential stronger shaking.
  • "Take Action" Alert: This alert indicates that moderate to extreme shaking is expected and prompts you to take immediate action to protect yourself.

Earthquake information is also available to see from Android Earthquake Alerts in Google Search. Just make sure to search for “Earthquake near me” to get all the details.
