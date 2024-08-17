Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches

By
0comments
Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches
Google introduced its new smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, a few days ago and presented a couple of new features that will be available on the device. The ability to navigate using Google maps in offline mode is one of the most interesting new features that Pixel Watch 3 users will be able to take advantage of.

However, it looks like that feature is not exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3. The folks at 9to5google report that just about every other Wear OS-powered smartwatch is now getting offline Google Maps support.

Granted, the new feature seems to only be present in the beta version of Google Maps, it’s a clear sign that all Wear OS smartwatches will eventually get support for offline Google Maps.

If you’re already enrolled in the public Google Maps beta program, you’ll be able to use Google Maps in offline mode if you install version 11.140.0701.W (or higher).

Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches
Google Maps offline support | Screenshots credits: 9to5google

Once installed, you should be getting explanations about the Google Maps offline mode the first time you open the app. Basically, the offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch. A new “Offline maps” page should be visible above Settings after the offline maps are downloaded on the watch.

The report also mentions that besides syncing the offline maps already installed on the phone, the watch app automatically downloads a map for your area. It’s also important to mention that maps are automatically synced when on Wi-Fi and charging, except for the initial download.

Once again, this isn’t yet available for everyone, so unless you’re enrolled in the Google Maps beta program, you won’t be able to use offline maps yet.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead
T-Mobile customers with a problem should not call customer service; contact this elite squad instead

Latest News

Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles will get upgraded to Android TV 14 too
Old Chromecast with Google TV dongles will get upgraded to Android TV 14 too
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
This Jackery Explorer 3000 PRO solar generator kit is cheaper than ever during Jackery's Backup Sale
The Epic Games Store finally launches on mobile
The Epic Games Store finally launches on mobile
The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
Oppo’s next flagships to pack MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 chipset
Oppo’s next flagships to pack MediaTek’s powerful Dimensity 9400 chipset
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless