Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches
Google introduced its new smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, a few days ago and presented a couple of new features that will be available on the device. The ability to navigate using Google maps in offline mode is one of the most interesting new features that Pixel Watch 3 users will be able to take advantage of.
Granted, the new feature seems to only be present in the beta version of Google Maps, it’s a clear sign that all Wear OS smartwatches will eventually get support for offline Google Maps.
If you’re already enrolled in the public Google Maps beta program, you’ll be able to use Google Maps in offline mode if you install version 11.140.0701.W (or higher).
However, it looks like that feature is not exclusive to the Pixel Watch 3. The folks at 9to5google report that just about every other Wear OS-powered smartwatch is now getting offline Google Maps support.
Google Maps offline support | Screenshots credits: 9to5google
Once installed, you should be getting explanations about the Google Maps offline mode the first time you open the app. Basically, the offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch. A new “Offline maps” page should be visible above Settings after the offline maps are downloaded on the watch.
The report also mentions that besides syncing the offline maps already installed on the phone, the watch app automatically downloads a map for your area. It’s also important to mention that maps are automatically synced when on Wi-Fi and charging, except for the initial download.
Once again, this isn’t yet available for everyone, so unless you’re enrolled in the Google Maps beta program, you won’t be able to use offline maps yet.
