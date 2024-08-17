Offline Google Maps coming to Wear OS smartwatches

Pixel Watch 3

Google Maps offline support | Screenshots credits: 9to5google





Once installed, you should be getting explanations about the Google Maps offline mode the first time you open the app. Basically, the offline maps on the phone are auto-downloaded to the watch. A new “Offline maps” page should be visible above Settings after the offline maps are downloaded on the watch.



The report also mentions that besides syncing the offline maps already installed on the phone, the watch app automatically downloads a map for your area. It’s also important to mention that maps are automatically synced when on Wi-Fi and charging, except for the initial download.



Once again, this isn’t yet available for everyone, so unless you’re enrolled in the Google Maps beta program, you won’t be able to use offline maps yet.