Google's Nest Hub Max smart display is a perfect family distraction at a solid discount
Check out the deal here
Obviously, that means the best place to maximize your savings is Home Depot's e-store, which can also hook you up with free nationwide shipping. You can choose between "Chalk" and "Charcoal" flavors too, although with no expiration date listed, you may want to hurry and claim the killer deal before it inevitably goes away.
At $179, the Google Nest Hub Max is 20 bucks cheaper than the second-gen Amazon Echo Show right now, with the two devices sharing a lot of the same features, ranging from a 10-inch or so touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels to built-in smart home hub capabilities and even a fabric-wrapped design.
The most useful functionality of the Nest Hub Max during these trying times is arguably the ability to make and receive video calls on Google Duo, which might help you stay sane by keeping in touch with friends and family. You can also watch videos on YouTube, stream music from a bunch of popular platforms including Spotify and Pandora, or brighten up your day by setting the smart display to automatically show your favorite snapshots from Google Photos in a loop.
The built-in Nest Cam will also prove very convenient when all this is over, keeping an eye on things at home while you're away celebrating with your loved ones the eventual eradication of COVID-19.