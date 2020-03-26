Google's Nest Hub Max smart display is a perfect family distraction at a solid discount





We're talking about the Nest Hub Max , Google's largest smart display to date, which currently costs just $179 at Home Depot. That's 50 bucks lower than the regular price of this 2019-released device, which just so happens to be on sale on its manufacturer's official website at the time of this writing as well. But the search giant will charge $199 through March 29, which represents a decent $30 markdown from the Nest Hub Max's MSRP.













Obviously, that means the best place to maximize your savings is Home Depot's e-store, which can also hook you up with free nationwide shipping. You can choose between "Chalk" and "Charcoal" flavors too, although with no expiration date listed, you may want to hurry and claim the killer deal before it inevitably goes away.





At $179, the Google Nest Hub Max is 20 bucks cheaper than the second-gen Amazon Echo Show right now, with the two devices sharing a lot of the same features, ranging from a 10-inch or so touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels to built-in smart home hub capabilities and even a fabric-wrapped design.





The most useful functionality of the Nest Hub Max during these trying times is arguably the ability to make and receive video calls on Google Duo, which might help you stay sane by keeping in touch with friends and family. You can also watch videos on YouTube, stream music from a bunch of popular platforms including Spotify and Pandora, or brighten up your day by setting the smart display to automatically show your favorite snapshots from Google Photos in a loop.





The built-in Nest Cam will also prove very convenient when all this is over, keeping an eye on things at home while you're away celebrating with your loved ones the eventual eradication of COVID-19.

You probably don't want to hear this right now, but the coronavirus pandemic might not subside in the near future, which means you'll have to continue spending a lot of time at home for a while longer. That calls for an upgrade of your family entertainment facilities, but fret not if you're on a tight budget as you don't necessarily need to spend a small fortune on a great gadget to help pass the time while keeping your healthy distance from the outside world.