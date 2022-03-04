One of the best Google Nest Hub Max deals ever is back with a bang

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, while Apple is putting all its chips on the budget-friendly HomePod mini after the resounding failure of the OG HomePod, Big G has both ultra-low-cost models like the Nest Mini and high-end smart displays like the Nest Hub Max lined up to take on the Echo Dot and Echo Show family.









This is not a totally unprecedented deal, mind you, but just like back in January , Best Buy plans to keep it around for a limited time only. Namely, for three days this time around... or while supplies last.





In case you're wondering, Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 10 is available at $249.99 at the time of this writing, although if you're a hardcore Alexa fan on a tight budget, you might want to wait until the e-commerce giant inevitably brings back its top $50 discount on that particular smart display model.





The two devices offer similar "auto-framing" technology allowing you freedom around the living room when making a video call, and Google Assistant is capable of performing more or less the same general tasks as Alexa without you having to lay a finger on the 10-inch HD touchscreen of Google 's Nest Hub Max unless you absolutely have to or want to do it.





The 6.5MP camera itself is not as good as the 13MP shooter on the latest Echo Show 10 generation, but the sound system is pretty great, with a powerful 30W subwoofer promising to get the party started at the flick of a switch and a quick use of a simple voice command.

