Deals

One of the best Google Nest Hub Max deals ever is back with a bang

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best Google Nest Hub Max deals ever is back with a bang
Hailed as the tech industry's "next big thing" for a little while there a couple of years ago, the smart speaker market has slowed its growth of late. Interestingly, Amazon's Echo-branded devices, which started this craze back in the day, seem to be losing steam, with Google and Apple coming strong from behind to make a bid for the world heavyweight vendor title.

Of course, while Apple is putting all its chips on the budget-friendly HomePod mini after the resounding failure of the OG HomePod, Big G has both ultra-low-cost models like the Nest Mini and high-end smart displays like the Nest Hub Max lined up to take on the Echo Dot and Echo Show family.

Google Nest Hub Max

Smart Display with Google Assistant, Chalk

$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Nest Hub Max

Smart Display with Google Assistant, Charcoal

$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Normally priced at $229, the jumbo-sized Google Nest Hub Max is rarely discounted by more than 30 or 40 bucks despite its fairly advanced age. Formally unveiled almost three years ago and commercially released in the fall of 2019, the direct Echo Show 10 rival can be had right now for just $169.99 in both Chalk and Charcoal colors.

This is not a totally unprecedented deal, mind you, but just like back in January, Best Buy plans to keep it around for a limited time only. Namely, for three days this time around... or while supplies last.

In case you're wondering, Amazon's third-gen Echo Show 10 is available at $249.99 at the time of this writing, although if you're a hardcore Alexa fan on a tight budget, you might want to wait until the e-commerce giant inevitably brings back its top $50 discount on that particular smart display model.

The two devices offer similar "auto-framing" technology allowing you freedom around the living room when making a video call, and Google Assistant is capable of performing more or less the same general tasks as Alexa without you having to lay a finger on the 10-inch HD touchscreen of Google's Nest Hub Max unless you absolutely have to or want to do it.

The 6.5MP camera itself is not as good as the 13MP shooter on the latest Echo Show 10 generation, but the sound system is pretty great, with a powerful 30W subwoofer promising to get the party started at the flick of a switch and a quick use of a simple voice command.

