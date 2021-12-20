HomePod mini helps Apple nearly double its smart speaker market share

HomePod mini helps Apple nearly double its smart speaker market share0
Amazon hit on a winner with its Echo smart speaker. Made up of a speaker and a digital assistant, the product took off, and soon smart displays were being produced. Apple first put its toes into the smart speaker market with the release of the HomePod in February 2018. But the HomePod failed to take off as the $349 price made it one of the more expensive models in a category where low-end speakers can be purchased during holidays for as low as $25.
As has been the case since the first Echo was shipped in March 2014 to Prime members, Amazon is firmly entrenched as the top manufacturer in the industry. During the third quarter, Amazon's leading market share came to 26.4% with Google's 20.5% share good enough for second. place. Baidu and Alibaba were third and fourth, respectively, and Apple was number five.
While Apple added new colors to the HomePod mini earlier this year, the competition has multiple smart display models while Apple, for now, doesn't. Still, there is speculation about Apple developing smart screens including a 15-inch model that would double as an iPad. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that Apple is reportedly working on such a device. Another rumored device is an Apple TV with a built-in camera and a HomePod speaker.
The HomePod mini features that Apple promotes include sound that it says fills an entire room, the ability to control smart home appliances, an intelligent assistant (you mean Siri has been replaced?), the ability to work seamlessly with the iPhone, and the privacy and security of HomePod mini.