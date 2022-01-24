Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Deals

Hurry and snap up Google's Nest Hub Max at this unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Hurry and snap up Google's Nest Hub Max at this unbeatable price
Despite not being as easy to score at substantial discounts as Amazon's Echo-branded devices, Nest smart speakers and smart displays have evidently been popular enough to boost Google's global market share in Q3 2021 and reign supreme in terms of US shipments during last year's second calendar quarter.

That makes it a little surprising to see the Nest Hub Max giant fetching a solid 60 bucks less than usual right now in a 24-hour-only Best Buy sale that, believe it or not, happens to beat even Google's own Black Friday 2021 price cut from a few months ago.

Google Nest Hub Max

Smart Display with Google Assistant, Chalk

$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Google Nest Hub Max

Smart Display with Google Assistant, Charcoal

$60 off (26%)
$169 99
$229 99
Buy at BestBuy

Equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, 6.5MP auto-framing camera, and 30 watts of high-quality audio power, this Google Assistant-enabled bad boy is cheaper than the Alexa-controlled third-gen Echo Show 10 even at its regular price of $229.99.

It therefore goes without saying that you're looking at a sweet, sweet bargain at $169.99, which is dangerously close to the $129.99 normally charged by Amazon for its smaller and significantly less powerful second-gen Echo Show 8.

Of course, you'll need to be okay with the advanced age of the 2019-released Nest Hub Max to truly enjoy Best Buy's latest deal. The smart display doesn't exactly show said age from either a hardware or software standpoint, but despite there being nothing to report on the rumor front (yet), you have to imagine Google will come out with some sort of a sequel sooner or later.

This is just us speculating here, but a model with a better camera, larger woofer, and the smaller Nest Hub's Sleep Sensing technology could well be around the corner, which is definitely something to consider before committing to the cheaper than ever Nest Hub Max on offer today. Decisions, decisions, decisions...

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Snatch this deeply discounted Microsoft Surface Pro X giant if you like to be productive
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Snatch this deeply discounted Microsoft Surface Pro X giant if you like to be productive
-$300
Apple seeks patent on automatic transparency mode for AirPods Pro
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple seeks patent on automatic transparency mode for AirPods Pro
Hot new leaks may have confirmed Galaxy S22 US prices and Samsung Unpacked time
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Hot new leaks may have confirmed Galaxy S22 US prices and Samsung Unpacked time
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the US 5G speed champion widens its huge lead
by Adrian Diaconescu,  2
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: the US 5G speed champion widens its huge lead
Google may be forced to 'censor' the internet if a court refuses to overturn a ruling
by Preslav Mladenov,  2
Google may be forced to 'censor' the internet if a court refuses to overturn a ruling
More Google Pixel 6a specs leak to reiterate its camera and processor superiority over the Pixel 5a
by Daniel Petrov,  0
More Google Pixel 6a specs leak to reiterate its camera and processor superiority over the Pixel 5a
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless