Hurry and snap up Google's Nest Hub Max at this unbeatable price

That makes it a little surprising to see the Nest Hub Max giant fetching a solid 60 bucks less than usual right now in a 24-hour-only Best Buy sale that, believe it or not, happens to beat even Google's own Black Friday 2021 price cut from a few months ago.





Equipped with a 10-inch touchscreen, 6.5MP auto-framing camera, and 30 watts of high-quality audio power, this Google Assistant-enabled bad boy is cheaper than the Alexa-controlled third-gen Echo Show 10 even at its regular price of $229.99.





It therefore goes without saying that you're looking at a sweet, sweet bargain at $169.99, which is dangerously close to the $129.99 normally charged by Amazon for its smaller and significantly less powerful second-gen Echo Show 8.





Of course, you'll need to be okay with the advanced age of the 2019-released Nest Hub Max to truly enjoy Best Buy's latest deal. The smart display doesn't exactly show said age from either a hardware or software standpoint, but despite there being nothing to report on the rumor front (yet), you have to imagine Google will come out with some sort of a sequel sooner or later.





This is just us speculating here, but a model with a better camera, larger woofer, and the smaller Nest Hub 's Sleep Sensing technology could well be around the corner, which is definitely something to consider before committing to the cheaper than ever Nest Hub Max on offer today. Decisions, decisions, decisions...