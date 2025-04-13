Long texters are in for a treat as Google Messages prepares a generous update
Who doesn't like to do a quick once-over when sending a message? Google Messages' current four-line compose line limit requires you to scroll up and down for long messages, which can be pretty annoying. Earlier this month, it was reported that the limit would be expanded to 12 lines but it now looks like Google is going to be more generous than that.
Even those who send single-line texts will probably appreciate the update because while you may be a man (or a woman) of a few words, chats often consist of web links these days, and those take up a lot of space in the compose pane.
And while we don't know when the compose box with the 14-line limit will ship, Google is now rolling out a change that adds more breathing room above and below the text field. This empty text field is now a little taller, with the circular voice note button that turns into the send button getting a little larger.
These are welcome changes for not just serial texters, but for anyone who doesn't like cluttered user interfaces.
At the moment, when you type a message, a maximum of four lines can be displayed in the compose box. On top of that, the compose box also feels a little cramped. If you like having long conversations via texts, the congested compose box with its stingy four-line limit may be negatively impacting your messaging experience, unless, of course, you don't proofread or edit your messages, in which case, the current input field probably works fine for you.
Paragraph texters will be happy to know that the latest beta version of Google Messages indicates that the app may display 14 lines in the future. This will make the compose window taller, allowing you to read what you have typed without having to swipe up and down.
At the moment, you cannot view more than 4 lines without flipping through the compose box. | Image Credit - 9to5Google
A future Google Messages update may let you view 14 lines of texts without having to scroll up or down. | Image Credit - 9to5Google"
