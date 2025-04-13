Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Long texters are in for a treat as Google Messages prepares a generous update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Messages 14 lines
Who doesn't like to do a quick once-over when sending a message? Google Messages' current four-line compose line limit requires you to scroll up and down for long messages, which can be pretty annoying. Earlier this month, it was reported that the limit would be expanded to 12 lines but it now looks like Google is going to be more generous than that.

At the moment, when you type a message, a maximum of four lines can be displayed in the compose box. On top of that, the compose box also feels a little cramped. If you like having long conversations via texts, the congested compose box with its stingy four-line limit may be negatively impacting your messaging experience, unless, of course, you don't proofread or edit your messages, in which case, the current input field probably works fine for you.

Paragraph texters will be happy to know that the latest beta version of Google Messages indicates that the app may display 14 lines in the future. This will make the compose window taller, allowing you to read what you have typed without having to swipe up and down.


Even those who send single-line texts will probably appreciate the update because while you may be a man (or a woman) of a few words, chats often consist of web links these days, and those take up a lot of space in the compose pane.



And while we don't know when the compose box with the 14-line limit will ship, Google is now rolling out a change that adds more breathing room above and below the text field. This empty text field is now a little taller, with the circular voice note button that turns into the send button getting a little larger.

These are welcome changes for not just serial texters, but for anyone who doesn't like cluttered user interfaces.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone

Latest News

Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Here we go again! Tariff exclusion for smartphones is only temporary says Commerce Secretary
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
Apple Intelligence is coming for your wrist this WWDC
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
T-Mobile may raise your prices without notifying you
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Samsung’s next big thing likely won’t be a hit
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
Report claims the next iPad update might be the closest we’ll ever get to a touchscreen MacBook
At 41% off, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are the top-tier earbuds you should get
At 41% off, the transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are the top-tier earbuds you should get
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless