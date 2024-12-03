Google Messages update will make you wish it's the last of its kind
If you thought you were indecisive, wait till you have a look at the latest Google Messages update.
Google can't seem to make up its mind about how it wants the text field to look. Of course, we can't fault it for wanting to come up with the best possible design.
When examining the new beta version of the Google Messages app, 9to5Google discovered that some changes have been made to the compose field again.
Google Messages last two text area designs. | Image Credit - 9to5Google
To bring you up to speed, earlier this year, Google Messages featured a pill-shaped compose box with the emoji button in the beginning, followed by Magic Compose, Gallery, and the ‘plus’ menu. Voice Messages was outside the box, in a circle. It transformed into Send after you typed something.
In late October, that change was reverted, with Google going back to the previous design with Plus, Gallery, and Magic Compose on the left, pushing the text field to the right, with emoji and voice memo shortcuts residing within it. Not everyone was a fan of this design, which is understandable, as it looked rather cluttered.
Google has moved things around again in the latest beta. The text box is now again positioned on the left, but button placements have changed. The Plus is still the first button, and then comes Magic Compose, Emoji first, and Gallery. The Voice Memo/Send button remains outside. Once something is typed, only Plus and Emoji remain.
Google Messages latest text box design. | Image Credit - 9to5Google
Whether you like the new design or not, you might find yourself wishing that it remains the same for a long while. After all, muscle memory is hard to retrain and even harder to shake.
Also, don't be surprised if the change is not live at your end, as the report notes that it's yet to roll out to everyone.
Other than this, the beta version also features redesigned read receipts, but the implementation seems buggy at the moment and the new design only shows up in the main message list.
Google messages old vs new read receipts. | Image Credit - 9to5Google
