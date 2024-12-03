Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Google Messages update will make you wish it's the last of its kind

If you thought you were indecisive, wait till you have a look at the latest Google Messages update.

Google can't seem to make up its mind about how it wants the text field to look. Of course, we can't fault it for wanting to come up with the best possible design.

When examining the new beta version of the Google Messages app, 9to5Google discovered that some changes have been made to the compose field again.



To bring you up to speed, earlier this year, Google Messages featured a pill-shaped compose box with the emoji button in the beginning, followed by Magic Compose, Gallery, and the ‘plus’ menu. Voice Messages was outside the box, in a circle. It transformed into Send after you typed something.

In late October, that change was reverted, with Google going back to the previous design with Plus, Gallery, and Magic Compose on the left, pushing the text field to the right, with emoji and voice memo shortcuts residing within it. Not everyone was a fan of this design, which is understandable, as it looked rather cluttered.

Google has moved things around again in the latest beta. The text box is now again positioned on the left, but button placements have changed. The Plus is still the first button, and then comes Magic Compose, Emoji first, and Gallery. The Voice Memo/Send button remains outside. Once something is typed, only Plus and Emoji remain.



Whether you like the new design or not, you might find yourself wishing that it remains the same for a long while. After all, muscle memory is hard to retrain and even harder to shake.

Also, don't be surprised if the change is not live at your end, as the report notes that it's yet to roll out to everyone.

Other than this, the beta version also features redesigned read receipts, but the implementation seems buggy at the moment and the new design only shows up in the main message list.

Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

