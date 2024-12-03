Google Messages update will make you wish it's the last of its kind

To bring you up to speed, earlier this year, Google Messages featured a pill-shaped compose box with the emoji button in the beginning, followed by Magic Compose, Gallery, and the ‘plus’ menu. Voice Messages was outside the box, in a circle. It transformed into Send after you typed something.In late October, that change was reverted, with Google going back to the previous design with Plus, Gallery, and Magic Compose on the left, pushing the text field to the right, with emoji and voice memo shortcuts residing within it. Not everyone was a fan of this design, which is understandable, as it looked rather cluttered.Google has moved things around again in the latest beta. The text box is now again positioned on the left, but button placements have changed. The Plus is still the first button, and then comes Magic Compose, Emoji first, and Gallery. The Voice Memo/Send button remains outside. Once something is typed, only Plus and Emoji remain.