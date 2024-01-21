Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Google Meet introduces video effects, lighting improvements in latest update

Google Meet is bringing a lot of customization options to users on the web and mobile. The search giant announced this week that three new features that will make it easier to personalize your appearance in Google Meet are coming to the app in the next days.

The first important new feature is the ability to combine multiple video effects. For example, Google Meet users can combine background with filter effects to create a more dynamic experience.

A new layer icon on the self view tile can now be used to keep track of which effects are being used. The same icon can be used to remove one or all effects at once.

The ability to combine video effects comes with a new, more streamlined user interface, which should make it easier for Google Meet users to discover and apply various effects. The effects are grouped by categories: Background, Filters, and Appearance.

Another new feature introduced with the latest update is studio lighting. This is only available for Google Meet users on the web and it’s included with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on. The new feature can be used to simulate studio-quality lighting and includes the ability to adjust lighting position, brightness, and color.

Last but not least, “studio sound” is now available on the web, with support for the mobile Meet app to be added in the coming weeks. This feature automatically improves poor audio quality from typical Bluetooth headsets and dial-in participants by using AI. Just like studio lighting, this feature is available with the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise add-on.

Both iOS and Android users will be getting some of these features in the next two weeks, while Google Meet users on the web should get them by the end of the month.

