Google Meet update adds improvements to one viewing experience
The first important update for Google Meet in 2024 brings a handful of improvements to a specific viewing experience that debuted last year: ultra-low latency live streaming.
Specifically designed for video meetings streamed within an organization, the ultra-low latency viewing experience is now getting several improvements meant to enhance the overall experience.
Also, Google notes that after the update, video feed should start faster when joining live streams with large audiences. More importantly, viewing live streams from the Google Meet mobile app on Android and iOS devices is finally supported.
Another interesting improvement added with the latest update is the ability to see the size of the audience (call participants and viewers) in the top left live stream indicator.
Google says these changes are now rolling out to Android and iOS users. All the improvements included in the update should be available to Google Meet users by January 18, 2024.
According to the official changelog, one of the important improvements included in the update is the ability for meeting hosts to add or start live streaming from any ongoing Meet call (even if it wasn’t initially planned to be live streamed).
Last but not least, the join screen has been redesigned to include a quick-access button. This will allow meeting participants to join a live stream rather than a regular call if they want to.
