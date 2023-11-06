Google Meet update simplifies one-on-one video calling on mobile
After retiring Duo, Google’s Meet app became the company’s high-profile video calling app on both desktop and mobile. Starting this week, Google Meet users are getting an improvement to an important feature, the ability to make 1:1 video calls.
Previously, enterprise Workspace customers had to create a meeting link before actually making cloud-encrypted one-on-one video calls in the mobile app, which could be shared in a calendar invite, chat, or email.
In addition to making it easier to place 1:1 video calls, Google also added some of the features of the app within the call, such as in-meeting chat, virtual backgrounds and visual effects, live closed captions, and more (depending on the Workspace edition the user has).
According to Google, the new feature is enabled by default and can only be turned off by turning off Meet meetings and calls for your organization. The search giant also promises to add admin controls to restrict inbound calls next year.
The latest update completely removes the need to create a link to make 1:1 video calls, so Workspace customers can finally place a call on their mobile app directly to a colleague, ringing their mobile device, just like personal users.
As far as availability goes, Workspace users on iOS in the Rapid and Scheduled Release domains should start seeing the new feature in Google Meet in the next two weeks. The rollout on Android devices won’t start until November 14 though, and it will take two weeks to reach everyone.
