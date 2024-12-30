Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi

Google Pixel notification sync across devices old versus new toggle | Images credit — Android Authority



While this toggle isn't currently accessible to users, it seems like a fairly straightforward change that Google could implement relatively quickly. Perhaps we'll see it in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop, or maybe even sooner as part of a regular software update.The potential benefits of this change are pretty clear. It would make managing notifications across multiple devices much smoother and more convenient. Plus, it could even have a positive impact on battery life, since devices wouldn't need to constantly search for Wi-Fi networks just to keep notifications in sync.This kind of cross-device functionality is becoming increasingly important as people rely on a growing number of devices throughout their day. It's all about creating a more seamless and integrated experience across the different screens we use.Personally, I think this would be a fantastic addition. I often find myself juggling several phones, a Chromebook and a tablet, and it can be frustrating to dismiss the same notifications on all my devices. This small change could make a big difference in how I manage my digital life and even gain some of my precious time back. This is the type of quality of life upgrade that I hope continues to be implemented in 2025 and beyond.