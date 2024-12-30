Google may soon let Pixel devices on Android 15 sync notifications without the need for WiFi
Google is apparently gearing up to give Pixel users more control over their notifications across multiple devices. A recent peek under the hood of the Google Device Connectivity Service app revealed a hidden toggle that could let users sync notifications across their Pixel devices, even when they're not on Wi-Fi.
The newly discovered toggle suggests Google is working on removing this Wi-Fi requirement, allowing notification syncing to happen over mobile data as well. This would be a significant improvement for users who frequently switch between their phone, tablet, and other Pixel devices throughout the day, especially when they're on the go.
The potential benefits of this change are pretty clear. It would make managing notifications across multiple devices much smoother and more convenient. Plus, it could even have a positive impact on battery life, since devices wouldn't need to constantly search for Wi-Fi networks just to keep notifications in sync.
Personally, I think this would be a fantastic addition. I often find myself juggling several phones, a Chromebook and a tablet, and it can be frustrating to dismiss the same notifications on all my devices. This small change could make a big difference in how I manage my digital life and even gain some of my precious time back. This is the type of quality of life upgrade that I hope continues to be implemented in 2025 and beyond.
This builds on a feature introduced in Android 15 that lets you dismiss a notification on one Pixel device and have it automatically disappear from all your other Pixel devices signed in to the same Google account. However, this initial version only worked when all devices were connected to Wi-Fi.
Google Pixel notification sync across devices old versus new toggle | Images credit — Android Authority
While this toggle isn't currently accessible to users, it seems like a fairly straightforward change that Google could implement relatively quickly. Perhaps we'll see it in an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop, or maybe even sooner as part of a regular software update.
This kind of cross-device functionality is becoming increasingly important as people rely on a growing number of devices throughout their day. It's all about creating a more seamless and integrated experience across the different screens we use.
