Google Maps rolling out one minor UI change that should make it easier to use
Google Maps is now rolling out a set of new changes on Android phones, which aim to make the app easier to use and understand. One of the most notable ones is the use of "sheets" instead of full screens to further streamline the look of the app.
Google has been working on this redesign throughout the year. They tried it out earlier this year but made some changes based on user feedback. Now, the new design is finally being rolled out to everyone who has the Google Maps app on their Android phone. If you have an iPhone, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
This update is all about making Google Maps more user-friendly and doesn't really introduce any new functionality. However, by simplifying the design and making things easier to find, the app should become more helpful, particularly when you are out on the road in a hurry. If you have Google Maps on your Android phone, keep an eye out for this update rolling out to the stable version 11.136.x.
These sheets are like smaller windows that pop up on top of the map. They have rounded corners and let you see more of the map while you're using them. It's a subtle change, but it makes the app feel less cluttered and helps you stay oriented while you're exploring.
Google Maps before and after the new "sheets" | Images credit — 9to5Google
For example, if you look up a place, the information will show up in a sheet instead of taking over your whole screen. You can close the sheet with a tap or a swipe. And if you want to get directions, the tools for choosing your mode of transportation (like driving or walking) are now at the bottom of the screen, making them easier to reach.
These are all the key changes to Google Maps for Android that are currently rolling out:
- Sheets instead of full screens for a cleaner look and better map visibility
- Rounded corners on sheets for a more modern feel
- Easier access to transportation mode options at the bottom of the screen
- Redesigned interface for searching for directions
