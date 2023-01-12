Google Home App begins rollout of remote control for connected TVs outside the Preview Program









Luckily, it appears that this will now be widely available, as signaled by the below tweet sent yesterday via the official @madebygoogle account:





Does your remote like to go couch diving? The Google Home app can help.



Now you can easily control playback, switch inputs, adjust the volume, and more for your connected streaming or media devices straight from the app. pic.twitter.com/iIfiLDxSSE — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) January 11, 2023



This feature is specific to Smart TVs that have connected to the internet or with Google Assistant built-in, as opposed to the fully-featured remote control already available to TVs with Chromecast with Google TV or Android TV devices. In the past, Smart TVs were able to be controlled via Google Assistant, but the functions you could access with this method were very limited.



In contrast, once you receive this update, you will be able to perform more advanced functions such as controlling playback, switching inputs, adjusting volume, muting, and turning the equipment on or off. This will make a huge difference and will add quite a bit of convenience for those that tend to lose their remote controls to the depths of their couch.



Keep in mind, though, that as it usually goes with feature rollouts, it may be a few weeks before you actually see this show up on your Google Home app. Google has a history of staging these rollouts and there’s no way of telling, time-wise, where one is placed.



This is also great news considering that not everyone that signed up for the Public Preview actually made it into the program, including yours truly. To this day I am still on the waiting list for an invite, so it is encouraging to know that I will at least be able to try out this feature soon.

The Google Home App began rolling out TV Remote functionality earlier this month as part of its Public Preview program. However, yesterday Google announced the feature via a tweet, signaling that this is now available on the stable build as well.